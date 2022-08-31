Read full article on original website
Washington Co. Free Fair Starts This Week
The Washington County Free Fair is this week, September 6 through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION recently, Rebecca Moses told...
35th Annual Oldies N Goodies Car Show Sept 24th
It's back for its 35th year: The Oldies 'n Goodies Car Show in Dewey!. Appearing on Monday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, John Ervin and Ken Harris invited everyone to the big car show on September 24, in downtown Dewey where the proceeds will benefit local charities. Ervinand Harris said the entry...
Community Events
Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites the community to their “You Auto Know” Guest Night on Thursday, September 8, at Doenges Toyota Showroom. Men and women are invited to this special event beginning with a Car Show of Vintage and New vehicles at 6pm. Bring your old beauty for all to see. Dinner, catered by Dink’s, and program start at 6:30pm. Cost is $12 per person. Hear about “Opposites Attract” shared by Neil and Jody Curran of Dallas, Texas. RSVP by noon, Tuesday, September 6, to 785-840-8128 or 918-333-5368 or email to bladiesconnection@gmail.com or text 918-397-7388.
Sports » Latest News
When a team gets a new head man fans are usually cautiously optimistic but use game one as their gauge to what they should expect for the upcoming years. This is what Bartlesville football fans were feeling Friday night with their Bruins. That being said, the Harry Wright era of...
Pawhuska Gets Over Cashion Hurdle
Pawhuska had game number two on week one. The Huskies hosted the two time defending Class A champions Cashion Wildcats. The Wildcats were dominate in the first quarter. Jumping out to a 13-0 lead. Forcing two turnovers early and looked to have the Huskies rattled. Here’s what Pawhuska Head Coach...
