Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites the community to their “You Auto Know” Guest Night on Thursday, September 8, at Doenges Toyota Showroom. Men and women are invited to this special event beginning with a Car Show of Vintage and New vehicles at 6pm. Bring your old beauty for all to see. Dinner, catered by Dink’s, and program start at 6:30pm. Cost is $12 per person. Hear about “Opposites Attract” shared by Neil and Jody Curran of Dallas, Texas. RSVP by noon, Tuesday, September 6, to 785-840-8128 or 918-333-5368 or email to bladiesconnection@gmail.com or text 918-397-7388.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO