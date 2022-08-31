Read full article on original website
Are You Part Of The “Make Believe Montana”? If Yes, Please Stop
Montana is becoming a place everyone and their mother want to move to, live in, and make all the memories they see on social platforms. The reality is that the whole state is expensive BUT the real feeling of "rural" will never leave a persons soul. There are so many...
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, or traveling the country in an RV, or maybe that's moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
After Years Of Being Number One, Montana Falls Out Of Top Spot.
Depending on who you are and how you feel about out-of-state folks, will go a long way in determining your opinion. We all know that in the last several years, folks have been flocking to Montana, which has caused some issues for many local Montanans. It's a topic that has...
When It Comes To Wealth, Where Does Montana Rank?
Montana has a long history of wealth, from gold, to silver, to copper. Tens of thousands of folks have made their way here in hopes of striking it rich. In fact, back in 1888, Helena had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the world, and it's reported that Butte at one time had a population of over 100 thousand. Things have certainly changed over the last several decades—while Montana still has its share of rich folk, it's not like it used to be.
Montana Bull Elk Shows SUV Who Is In Charge. Watch Video Here!
We see the warnings constantly about the Montana wildlife. Don't get too close. Be Bear Aware. Stay at least 6 yards away, etc. So when this Montana elk has had enough of those big white things parking and driving where ever they want, he takes matters into his own "antlers".
Is This Popular Montana City The Most Depressed In The Nation?
In recent years the subject of mental health has come to the forefront. In fact, it seems that every time you turn on any sort of national news, one of the top stories has some sort of connection to mental health. Experts have said that we're in the middle of...
Monica Tranel Slams Ryan Zinke for Not Showing up to Debates
One of the most hotly contested races in the western United States is for the newly restored Western U.S. Congressional District which features three candidates; Republican Ryan Zinke, Democrat Monica Tranel, and Libertarian John Lamb. Tranel appeared on our Talk Back show on Thursday and had the newly expanded phone...
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Montana Knows All About Fetterman and the Phony Carhartt Sweatshirt
Oh yeah. Montana has seen this act before. Throw on the phony Carhartt. Pretend to be a moderate. That's exactly what Fetterman is doing with the phony Carhartt in Pennsylvania. It's what Jon Tester has done for years in Montana. John Fetterman is the Democrat candidate for the US Senate...
A Montana Take on the Oil and Gas Markets
The Montana Petroleum Association (MPA) held their annual meeting in Billings this week. It was a great opportunity to catch up with local and state officials, as well as experts inside the industry. Alan Olson is a former state lawmaker from the Roundup area who now serves as the Executive...
New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains
Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
Where to Find the Coolest Made in Montana Candles
Handmade candles seem to be a Montana-made specialty. Small businesses at their best creating custom items. Your choices of design, fragrance, and decoration are vast with many Montana based makers. Supporting local, Montana businesses is incredibly easy if you're looking for cool candles. We've got so many talented makers across...
New Glacier National Park Superintendent is a UM Alumnus
Dave Roemer, recently named the new Superintendent of Glacier National Park, is actually a graduate of the University of Montana. He spoke with us this week and shared his journey from a University of Montana student to one of the most prestigious posts in the National Park Service. Roemer expressed...
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
Ready to “Get Lost” In Montana? Here are 4 Super Fun Ways How.
So we know where to find some of the best pumpkin patches in Montana, but where do we go for the corn mazes, the haunted houses, the "make me jump" scares? Here you go, this list is just a few, but you won't be disappointed. If you are bringing the...
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
Dangerous Montana Fire Weather: Red Flag Warnings Across the State
Very dangerous wildfire conditions exist across the entire state, and this weekend will see record temperatures, erratic winds and dangerously low humidity. Existing wildfires will be difficult to contain and lightning could easily start new fires. Various counties have various warnings and watches in effect. For some counties, Saturday is...
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
3 Of Montana’s Favorite Must See Pumpkin Patches.
Sweater weather is just around the corner...hopefully. These hot summer days are getting to be a bit much if I am being honest! I mean football shouldn't be going on with 100 degree temps in the background. It's time for chili, oversized sweaters, pumpkin spice (yes I said it) and of course...pumpkin patches.
4 Quick, Easy Ways for All of Us to Instantly Become Better Montanans
How can you be a better person with super easy, conscious decisions? Montanans are smart, hard working, and take much pride in our state. But even the best people can become even better and we've come up with the simplest ways to do it. VOTE: According to ElectionResults.gov, the statewide...
