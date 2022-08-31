Read full article on original website
Mesquite Tunes Up 2022 Super Run Car Show For September 16th-18th Weekend
Over 700 vehicles on display in the picturesque Virgin River Valley,. Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel is busy preparing for this year’s popular Super Run Car Show. In partnership with the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, the Super Run Car Show runs from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, and provides three days of nonstop excitement for car enthusiasts of all ages.
Community Calendar, Sept 2 – 4
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., 100 W. Mesquite Blvd. To schedule an appointment or more information, please log on to redcrossblood.org an enter code MesquiteLibNV or call 800-733-3276. SATURDAY, SEPT. 3. Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for...
College of Southern Nevada Mesquite Center offering Child Care Provider Training Sessions
College of Southern Nevada Mesquite Center offering Child Care Provider Training Sessions. The College of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Urban League – Early Childhood Connection, and the Southern Chapter of NevAEYC are teaming up to offer NO COST, in-person, NV Registry Approved, Child Care training classes for ALL childcare providers and those interested in becoming a childcare provider.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesquite Police Department Log Sept 1, 2022
09/03/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/01/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220901056 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:20 Synopsis: 220901057 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:45 Time Completed : 19:49 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:45 Time Dispatched: 19:46 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:47 Synopsis: 220901058 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:06 Time Completed : 20:09 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:06 Time Completed : 20:07 Synopsis: 220901059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220901060 Person On Foot Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & WHITEY LEE Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:46 Time Dispatched: 20:47 Time Arrived : 20:52 Time Completed : 20:52 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:51 Time Completed : 20:55 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 21:00 Synopsis: 220901061 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 23:56 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:16 Time Dispatched: 21:35 Time Arrived : 21:17 Time Completed : 21:32 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 22:05 Synopsis: Officers responded to a suspicious incident at a casino. One male was placed under arrest for DUI. 220901062 Citizen Assist Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:31 Time Dispatched: 21:36 Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:32 Synopsis: 220901063 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:14 Time Completed : 23:18 Synopsis: 220901064 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:26 Time Dispatched: 23:27 Time Arrived : 23:27 Time Completed : 23:28 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:26 Time Completed : 23:33 Synopsis: 220901065 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Lamp Post Way Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:51 Time Dispatched: 23:55 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:57 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:51 Time Dispatched: 23:55 Time Arrived : 23:57 Time Completed : 00:06 Synopsis: 220902001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E FIRST NORTH St & N WILLOW St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:18 Time Dispatched: 00:19 Time Arrived : 00:22 Time Completed : 00:22 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:18 Time Completed : 00:24 Synopsis: 220902002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:29 Time Dispatched: 00:30 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:33 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:30 Time Completed : 00:37 Synopsis: 220902003 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Lamp Post Way Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: 00:34 Time Arrived : 00:42 Time Completed : 01:08 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: 00:34 Time Arrived : 00:40 Time Completed : 01:11 Synopsis: 220902004 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:44 Time Completed : 02:55 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:43 Time Dispatched: 02:44 Time Arrived : 02:47 Time Completed : 02:48 Synopsis: 22ACO2866 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2867 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2868 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22MCC2869 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:56 Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 22MCC2870 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:24 Time Completed : 22:24 Synopsis: 22MCC2871 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:09 Time Completed : 00:09 Synopsis: 22MCC2872 Non Leo Incident Incident Address : E First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:15 Time Completed : 00:15 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 09/01/22` and `06:00:00 09/02/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies ------------------------------------------------------------
