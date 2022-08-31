09/03/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/01/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220901056 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:20 Synopsis: 220901057 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:45 Time Completed : 19:49 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:45 Time Dispatched: 19:46 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:47 Synopsis: 220901058 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:06 Time Completed : 20:09 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:06 Time Completed : 20:07 Synopsis: 220901059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220901060 Person On Foot Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & WHITEY LEE Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:46 Time Dispatched: 20:47 Time Arrived : 20:52 Time Completed : 20:52 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:51 Time Completed : 20:55 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 21:00 Synopsis: 220901061 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 23:56 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:16 Time Dispatched: 21:35 Time Arrived : 21:17 Time Completed : 21:32 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 22:05 Synopsis: Officers responded to a suspicious incident at a casino. One male was placed under arrest for DUI. 220901062 Citizen Assist Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:31 Time Dispatched: 21:36 Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:32 Synopsis: 220901063 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:14 Time Completed : 23:18 Synopsis: 220901064 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:26 Time Dispatched: 23:27 Time Arrived : 23:27 Time Completed : 23:28 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:26 Time Completed : 23:33 Synopsis: 220901065 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Lamp Post Way Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:51 Time Dispatched: 23:55 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:57 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:51 Time Dispatched: 23:55 Time Arrived : 23:57 Time Completed : 00:06 Synopsis: 220902001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E FIRST NORTH St & N WILLOW St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:18 Time Dispatched: 00:19 Time Arrived : 00:22 Time Completed : 00:22 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:18 Time Completed : 00:24 Synopsis: 220902002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:29 Time Dispatched: 00:30 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:33 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:30 Time Completed : 00:37 Synopsis: 220902003 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Lamp Post Way Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: 00:34 Time Arrived : 00:42 Time Completed : 01:08 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: 00:34 Time Arrived : 00:40 Time Completed : 01:11 Synopsis: 220902004 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:44 Time Completed : 02:55 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:43 Time Dispatched: 02:44 Time Arrived : 02:47 Time Completed : 02:48 Synopsis: 22ACO2866 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2867 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2868 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22MCC2869 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:56 Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 22MCC2870 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:24 Time Completed : 22:24 Synopsis: 22MCC2871 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:09 Time Completed : 00:09 Synopsis: 22MCC2872 Non Leo Incident Incident Address : E First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:15 Time Completed : 00:15 Synopsis:

