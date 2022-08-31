ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

New British PM Truss Brings Tougher UK Stance on China

LONDON (Reuters) - One of British politics' firmest critics of China became prime minister on Tuesday as Liz Truss, a self-styled defender of the post-war western world order, replaced Boris Johnson whose policy towards Beijing failed to harden fast enough for many in his party. Relations between London and Beijing...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Bachelet
US News and World Report

China to Strengthen State-Led System in Core Tech Breakthroughs, Xi Says

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will strengthen its state-led system to achieve breakthroughs of core technologies, state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday, amid tensions with the United States. China will improve its mechanism for core technology development and strengthen the ruling Communist Party's leadership in tech innovations, state...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Lavrov: West Not Honouring Commitment to Facilitate Russian Food Exports

(Reuters) -Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the West was not honouring its promise to help Russian food and fertiliser exports reach global markets, raising potential questions about Russia's commitment to a landmark grain deal struck with Ukraine. Lavrov said the West had not relaxed sanctions to...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

French and U.S. Lawmakers to Visit Taiwan This Week

TAIPEI (Reuters) -A delegation of five French lawmakers and another group from the U.S. Congress will visit Taiwan this week, in a show of support for the island amid rising tensions with China, officials and sources said. The French delegation will be the first visit by high-level Europeans following a...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinjiang#Detainees#Politics#Uyghurs#Muslim#U N#The United Nations
US News and World Report

Putin Approves New Foreign Policy Doctrine Based on 'Russian World'

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
US News and World Report

At Least One Dead in Latest Anti-U.N. Protest in East Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - At least one person was killed in the eastern Congolese city of Beni on Tuesday when shots were fired during another protest against the United Nations' MONUSCO peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo, a police spokesperson said. Protesters on motorbikes had gathered...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Russia Restricts Retail Investors' Access to Foreign Shares

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will gradually limit private investors' access to foreign shares issued by companies from designated "unfriendly" countries, the central bank said on Tuesday, citing the need to minimise investors' risks. The move comes months after sweeping western sanctions, imposed to punish Moscow for its actions in Ukraine,...
RETAIL
US News and World Report

U.S. Commerce Aims to Seek Chips Funding Proposals by February

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday it hopes by February to begin seeking applications for $39 billion in government semiconductor chips subsidies to build new facilities and expand existing U.S. production. Congress in August approved $52.7 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research and a 25% investment tax credit...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

UN Agency Calls for Safety Zone Around Ukraine Nuclear Plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog agency urged Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Al Qaeda Attack Kills 20 Yemeni Forces in Abyan, Says Southern Military

ADEN (Reuters) - Al Qaeda militants killed some 20 Yemeni security force members in an assault in the southern Abyan province on Tuesday, a southern military spokesperson said, before all eight attackers were killed. The militants used rocket-propelled grenades, light and medium weapons and military vehicles in the ambush on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Greece Plans to Extend Fence on Land Border With Turkey

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece plans to extend a cement and barbed-wire fence along its northern border with Turkey to prevent migrants from entering the country, its citizen protection minister said on Tuesday. The 40-kilometres fence will be extended by another 140 kilometres, Takis Theodorikakos said during a visit in the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Silences Another Publication: Novaya Gazeta's Magazine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A day after banning one of Russia's last independent newspapers, Novaya Gazeta, a Moscow court on Tuesday revoked the licence of its sister magazine, founded only two months ago. Novaya Gazeta suspended publication in Russia in March after being cautioned for violating new laws censoring coverage of...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy