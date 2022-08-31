Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
New British PM Truss Brings Tougher UK Stance on China
LONDON (Reuters) - One of British politics' firmest critics of China became prime minister on Tuesday as Liz Truss, a self-styled defender of the post-war western world order, replaced Boris Johnson whose policy towards Beijing failed to harden fast enough for many in his party. Relations between London and Beijing...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
US News and World Report
China to Strengthen State-Led System in Core Tech Breakthroughs, Xi Says
BEIJING (Reuters) -China will strengthen its state-led system to achieve breakthroughs of core technologies, state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday, amid tensions with the United States. China will improve its mechanism for core technology development and strengthen the ruling Communist Party's leadership in tech innovations, state...
US News and World Report
Lavrov: West Not Honouring Commitment to Facilitate Russian Food Exports
(Reuters) -Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the West was not honouring its promise to help Russian food and fertiliser exports reach global markets, raising potential questions about Russia's commitment to a landmark grain deal struck with Ukraine. Lavrov said the West had not relaxed sanctions to...
US News and World Report
French and U.S. Lawmakers to Visit Taiwan This Week
TAIPEI (Reuters) -A delegation of five French lawmakers and another group from the U.S. Congress will visit Taiwan this week, in a show of support for the island amid rising tensions with China, officials and sources said. The French delegation will be the first visit by high-level Europeans following a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Putin Approves New Foreign Policy Doctrine Based on 'Russian World'
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ukraine Fired 20 Shells at Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Last 24 Hours
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said Ukraine had fired 20 artillery shells on the town of Enerhodar and the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the last 24 hours. Three shells landed on the territory of the nuclear power station, including one that exploded near power...
US News and World Report
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Ukraine War Forces German Parties to Cross Red Lines on Energy, Defence
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the economic fallout has forced the parties of Germany's coalition government to cross some of their long-held red lines on energy and defence, resulting in a tectonic shift in national policy. So far, voters do not appear to be punishing the ruling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Greta Thunberg Says Swedish Politicians Ignoring Climate Crisis as Election Nears
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's politicians are ignoring the climate crisis in the run-up to the election on Sept. 11 and treating it as if it were just a problem rather than a life-or-death threat, activist Greta Thunberg said. The war in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis, which has seen...
US News and World Report
At Least One Dead in Latest Anti-U.N. Protest in East Congo
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - At least one person was killed in the eastern Congolese city of Beni on Tuesday when shots were fired during another protest against the United Nations' MONUSCO peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo, a police spokesperson said. Protesters on motorbikes had gathered...
US News and World Report
Russia Restricts Retail Investors' Access to Foreign Shares
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will gradually limit private investors' access to foreign shares issued by companies from designated "unfriendly" countries, the central bank said on Tuesday, citing the need to minimise investors' risks. The move comes months after sweeping western sanctions, imposed to punish Moscow for its actions in Ukraine,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Commerce Aims to Seek Chips Funding Proposals by February
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday it hopes by February to begin seeking applications for $39 billion in government semiconductor chips subsidies to build new facilities and expand existing U.S. production. Congress in August approved $52.7 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research and a 25% investment tax credit...
US News and World Report
UN Agency Calls for Safety Zone Around Ukraine Nuclear Plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog agency urged Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster.
US News and World Report
Al Qaeda Attack Kills 20 Yemeni Forces in Abyan, Says Southern Military
ADEN (Reuters) - Al Qaeda militants killed some 20 Yemeni security force members in an assault in the southern Abyan province on Tuesday, a southern military spokesperson said, before all eight attackers were killed. The militants used rocket-propelled grenades, light and medium weapons and military vehicles in the ambush on...
US News and World Report
Greece Plans to Extend Fence on Land Border With Turkey
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece plans to extend a cement and barbed-wire fence along its northern border with Turkey to prevent migrants from entering the country, its citizen protection minister said on Tuesday. The 40-kilometres fence will be extended by another 140 kilometres, Takis Theodorikakos said during a visit in the...
US News and World Report
Russia Silences Another Publication: Novaya Gazeta's Magazine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A day after banning one of Russia's last independent newspapers, Novaya Gazeta, a Moscow court on Tuesday revoked the licence of its sister magazine, founded only two months ago. Novaya Gazeta suspended publication in Russia in March after being cautioned for violating new laws censoring coverage of...
Comments / 0