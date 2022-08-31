Read full article on original website
‘Bows Football Final — Western Kentucky reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final is out.
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo met with fans to say mahalo for all the support
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hauula’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo is back home and met with fans on Monday in Waipio. It was a sunny labor day morning as fans lined up outside of Sport Stan, waiting for their chance to meet Jocelyn Alo — the former Campbell high school and Oklahoma softball player who shattered records and achieved greatness on the diamond.
Michigan vs. Hawaii: An early look at the Wolverines’ second non-conference game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After the Michigan football team dispatched Colorado State, 51-7, on Saturday afternoon, linebacker Junior Colson referred to the Week 1 matchup as a “warmup.”. Next week’s opponent, Hawaii, deserves the same description. The Rainbow Warriors will arrive for a night game at the Big...
Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, wife, purchase East Oahu home
Timmy Chang, the new head coach of the University of Hawaii football team, has purchased a home in Kalama Valley in East Oahu for about $2 million. Public records show that Chang and his wife, Sherry, purchased the 2,636-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home from a Nevada-based corporation.
Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Hawaii’s quarterback carrousel continued this week as head coach Timmy Chang went with Pitt transfer Joey Yellen as the starter under center, after going with Brayden Schager in their opener.
Hawaii women’s volleyball stunned by No. 23 UCLA
The Hawaii women's volleyball team battled against No. 23 UCLA on Sunday evening.
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 5, 2022)
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect. There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. Hawaii man to represent USA in “Misters of Filipinas” pageant in the Philippines.
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
No. 1 Kahuku survives scare from No. 2 Punahou
Kahuku held on for a 27-20 victory over Punahou on Saturday.
Big second quarter blasts No. 3 Campbell past Leilehua
EWA BEACH — No. 3 Campbell made up for a slow first quarter with a 40-point outburst in the second in their 54-7 win over Leilehua on their own field Saturday. After losing a 35-34 heartbreaker to No. 2 Mililani last week, Campbell got back into the win column. Five different Sabers chipped in touchdowns in the 40-point second quarter onslaught to improve to 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the Oahu Interscholastic Association Open Division.
Hawaii man to represent USA in “Misters of Filipinas” pageant in the Philippines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beauty pageants are not just for women. A Hawaii man earned the title of beauty king. Jake Acedo of Kunia was crowned the very first Misters of Filipinas America winner. He will represent the United States in the popular male pageant in the Philippines next month. He...
Hawaii residents, employed or unemployed, can now apply for free workplace training with Hana Career Pathways
More Hawaii residents are now eligible for a program to help fast-track them to a career. The University of Hawaii's "Hana Career Pathways" program helps connect people through free workforce training to internships and interviews in healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.
With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
Protecting The Past By Managing The Future Of Ka‘ena Point
Thomas Shirai traces his family’s ties to Ka‘ena all the way back to the Great Mahele of 1848. Before the historic change in Hawaii’s land tenure system, Shirai’s grandfather, Kaaemoku Kakulu, was the last konohiki, or caretaker, of Kawaihapai, a land division in Waialua. Raised in...
Danny De Gracia: Let's Reclaim The HOV Lanes For All Vehicles
When I first moved to Hawaii in 2003, my average commute time from Waipahu to Downtown Honolulu during rush hour was manageably under 30 minutes under even in the worst of circumstances. Two decades later, I find myself spending an average of 80 minutes or more just to travel 23 miles.
John Catucci’s City Guide: Honolulu
Big Food Bucket List takes viewers on weekly epic food journeys across cities in North America. And if you’re anything like John Catucci (or us!), you pick restaurants in the cities you’re about to visit – before – you book your vacation. With this in mind, we’ve created the ultimate foodie’s guide to each location John visits in this season of the show. Read on and watch to see where John eats and drinks when in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii.
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s North Shore community is mourning the loss of a well-known marine animal. The manta ray known as “Blushing” was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay after apparently becoming wrapped in a boat anchor line. Experts said deaths like this are rare as the...
Forecast: Breezy winds with minor splashes to persist through Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds through Wednesday with passing clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas. A low level disturbance passing over the islands will enhance shower activity across the state through Tuesday morning. Trade winds will weaken on Thursday as we transition to a more hybrid windward trade wind and leeward sea breeze regime from Friday through Monday. Clouds and a few showers will favor mountain and island interior sections each afternoon in this hybrid wind pattern.
What's Trending: Man sets sail in giant pumpkin; 2-headed turtle turns 25
Queen of Homeruns Jocelyn Alo Meet and Greet
The nation’s all-time leader in homeruns, local girl, Jocelyn Alo from The University of Oklahoma by way of Hauula, joined John Veneri to talk about her historic career on the softball field. She also shares an important message for young keiki and young women who want to pursue certain dreams.
