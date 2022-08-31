ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo met with fans to say mahalo for all the support

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hauula’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo is back home and met with fans on Monday in Waipio. It was a sunny labor day morning as fans lined up outside of Sport Stan, waiting for their chance to meet Jocelyn Alo — the former Campbell high school and Oklahoma softball player who shattered records and achieved greatness on the diamond.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, wife, purchase East Oahu home

Timmy Chang, the new head coach of the University of Hawaii football team, has purchased a home in Kalama Valley in East Oahu for about $2 million. Public records show that Chang and his wife, Sherry, purchased the 2,636-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home from a Nevada-based corporation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Hawaii’s quarterback carrousel continued this week as head coach Timmy Chang went with Pitt transfer Joey Yellen as the starter under center, after going with Brayden Schager in their opener.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 5, 2022)

After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect. There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. Hawaii man to represent USA in “Misters of Filipinas” pageant in the Philippines.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
HONOLULU, HI
foodnetwork.ca

John Catucci’s City Guide: Honolulu

Big Food Bucket List takes viewers on weekly epic food journeys across cities in North America. And if you’re anything like John Catucci (or us!), you pick restaurants in the cities you’re about to visit – before – you book your vacation. With this in mind, we’ve created the ultimate foodie’s guide to each location John visits in this season of the show. Read on and watch to see where John eats and drinks when in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds with minor splashes to persist through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds through Wednesday with passing clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas. A low level disturbance passing over the islands will enhance shower activity across the state through Tuesday morning. Trade winds will weaken on Thursday as we transition to a more hybrid windward trade wind and leeward sea breeze regime from Friday through Monday. Clouds and a few showers will favor mountain and island interior sections each afternoon in this hybrid wind pattern.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Queen of Homeruns Jocelyn Alo Meet and Greet

The nation’s all-time leader in homeruns, local girl, Jocelyn Alo from The University of Oklahoma by way of Hauula, joined John Veneri to talk about her historic career on the softball field. She also shares an important message for young keiki and young women who want to pursue certain dreams.
HAUULA, HI

