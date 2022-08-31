ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine

Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn

When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
Vermont Arts Council Awards 25 Creation Grants

Sarah King said she cried last Friday when she got an email from the Vermont Arts Council informing her that she's a recipient of a 2023 Creation Grant. The $4,000 award will help King cover the cost of the solo album she’s recording. A Ripton-based singer, King said she...
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03760

To the creditors of: Elsie Anna Franko late of Wheelock, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Letters to the Editor (8/31/22)

I'd like to clarify misleading information in your article on Frederick Law Olmsted's landscape designs in Vermont ["Room to Roam," August 17]. Henry Hobson Richardson, one of the nation's leading 19th-century architects, designed Billings Library; Olmsted designed the grounds. Similarly, Cram and Ferguson Architects designed the National Life headquarters; the Olmsted firm designed the grounds.
Veteran, Anti-War Activist and GOP Congressional Candidate Liam Madden Defies Labels

Liam Madden, the 38-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran and somewhat reluctant Republican nominee for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House, thinks that the American political system has been captured by elites with prefabricated ideologies. What the first-time candidate lacks in governing experience, he insists, he makes up for in his vision, which is a society liberated from the calcified dogmas of the left and the right — "whatever left and right even means anymore," he said recently outside his home in Bellows Falls, his floral Crocs squeaking as he traipsed through the fields near his property.
Proposed State Rules

By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
Sen. Patrick Leahy’s New Memoir Offers a Wealth of Stories From an Eventful Career

Sen. Patrick Leahy chronicles his long and extraordinary political career in a memoir that hit the shelves of bookstores on August 23. The Road Taken covers the rise that began when 26-year-old Leahy became Chittenden County State’s Attorney, appointed by Gov. Phil Hoff. At the age of 34, in 1974, Leahy was elected to the U.S. Senate in an upset, replacing Vermont legend George Aiken and becoming the first and only Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Vermont. The book takes us from those early days all the way to Leahy’s decision to step aside after 48 years and not seek a ninth term this fall.
Opponents of Wake Boats Seek New Rules, Roiling Lake Communities

A debate over proposed rules for wake boats is stirring the waters of Vermont's lakes and ponds this summer. Wake boats are large watercraft specially designed to create a rear wave big enough to surf on. Large water tanks serve as ballast, tipping the rear of the boat down and extending the propeller deep into the lake.
From the Publisher: The Scenic Route

Seven Days looks a little different this week. Occupying six full spreads of the paper — with lots of accompanying photos — is the journalistic equivalent of a summer road trip. Five of our writers teamed up to explore Route 100, which winds past a dozen Vermont ski areas, the birthplace of Calvin Coolidge, countless artist studios and galleries, amazing eateries, and natural wonders, from the pristine waters of Lake Whitingham to Eden's abandoned asbestos mine.
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Seeks Contributors for New DBR Piece

The Black, Haitian American musician-composer-activist Daniel Bernard Roumain, aka DBR, has composed a strikingly democratic piece that will receive its world premiere in Vermont. "Riots and Prayers," co-commissioned by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, the University of Vermont Lane Series and the Flynn, will be performed at the VSO's season-opening concert...
Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

Seven Days writers can't possibly read, much less review, all the books that arrive in a steady stream by post, email and, in one memorable case, a swarm of biting midges. So this monthly feature is our way of introducing you to a handful of books by Vermont authors. To do that, we contextualize each book just a little and quote a single representative sentence from, yes, page 32.
