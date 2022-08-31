ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EKU Sports

EKU Sweeps Appalachian State, Wins Wofford Invitational

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – — Eastern Kentucky completed an undefeated run at the Wofford Invitational with a 3-0 win over Appalachian State on Saturday. EKU beat host Wofford, 3-1, and then came from behind to beat South Carolina Upstate, 3-2, on Friday. At 5-1, Eastern Kentucky is off to...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

EKU Soccer Match Against Akron Declared No-Contest

RICHMOND, Ky. -- Today's soccer match against Akron has been suspended after halftime due to inclement weather in the Richmond area. The match has been declared a "no-contest" since play had not reached the 70-minute threshold needed to decide a contest in accordance with NCAA soccer rules. The Colonels are...
