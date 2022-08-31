Read full article on original website
thechargeronline.com
Oxford football team shooting for another run at state championship
The OHS football team faced an unusual finish to last year’s season, ending their playoff run with a second round loss to Madison Central. The Chargers ended last year at 8-5, but will look to make their third run to the state championship game in the last four years this season.
14powers.com
Highlights: Mississippi St 49, Memphis 23
Mississippi State defeated Memphis 49-23 on Saturday in Starkville. Look inside for highlights from the game. 14Powers.com: Serving SEC Football, Basketball and Baseball fans since 2016.
actionnews5.com
Miss. State outlasts Memphis after lengthy lightning delay
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - After a quick 7-0 lead by Mississippi State over Memphis in Starkville, things came to an abrupt halt. A lightning delay kept the two teams off the field for more than two hours as storms moved through the area, and Memphis appeared to be more flustered than Mississippi State by the break.
D-line recruit Dion Stutts watches Ole Miss defeat Troy
Ole Miss played host to one of the nation's top defensive linemen during the Rebels' game Troy on Saturday. Dion Stutts watched Ole Miss waltz to a 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday. Stutts is a three-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 38 defensive lineman in the nation and...
Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi State knocks off Memphis
An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.
Former Munford HS football player from Atoka killed in crash
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
virginiasports.com
No. 5 Virginia Hosts No. 23 Memphis In Sunday Night Showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0) continues non-conference play on Sunday night (Sept. 4) when the Cavaliers host No. 23 Memphis (3-2-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It is the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Memphis in women’s soccer....
wtva.com
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion died Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died early Sunday morning, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. He died at the age of 61 after a long illness. Champion was the district attorney for District 17 which covered DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties.
Zarion Thomas Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Memphis early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highland Street at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a 2012 Chevy Silverado and [..]
Mississippi banks announce merger agreement
BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
desotocountynews.com
I-55 southbound closure starts Friday
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
actionnews5.com
TSU community remembers student killed in car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
actionnews5.com
Northern Mississippi district attorney dies
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest
One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany. The driver was...
South Memphis family feud leads to charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
localmemphis.com
Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
actionnews5.com
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
momcollective.com
The Mid-South Fair : A Guide to Taking Your Family
If you close your eyes and concentrate long enough, you can almost smell the corn dogs and funnel cakes at the Mid-South Fair. You can almost hear the screams of joy when a ride takes you higher and faster than expected. You remember your sticky hands from eating cotton candy and getting licked by the goats in the livestock area. You smile as you remember winning a goldfish in a ziplock gallon bag, holding it tightly all the way home.
hottytoddy.com
Stolen Plane Lands in Open Field West of Ripley; Pilot Reportedly Alive and in Custody
According to local news reports, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the plane that circled north Mississippi for almost four hours has landed, and the pilot is alive and being detained by local law enforcement. Flight No. N342ER landed in a field west of Ripley. At 9:30...
iqstock.news
First Medical Spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa to open on September 7th
First medical spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa is set to open on the 7th of September. BATESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Me Wellness Spa is the first medical spa in Batesville, MS. It is owned and operated by nurse practitioner Shana B. Smith. The soft launch is on September 7th.
