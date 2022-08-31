Read full article on original website
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. Shenoy
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
Three potential trade suitors for Mike Conley
The Utah Jazz made the decision to clean house this summer, starting with the franchise’s two biggest stars. Rudy Gobert was shipped off first to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then this past week, Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz got a fairly significant haul for the...
Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."
The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."
The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
Tim Hardaway Sr. Insists Miami Heat Guard Kyle Lowry Is Not Fat: "He Wears These Football Pads Under Him To Make Him Look Like He’s Bigger."
Last season when the Miami Heat acquired Kyle Lowry in free agency, many thought that the Heat finally became a formidable contender in the NBA. Given their playmaking woes, Lowry seemed like the perfect fit for the team. After many teams failed to land the veteran on the 2021 deadline...
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"
There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. There's no doubt that he has accomplished a lot in the league. Many younger fans happen to believe he's the GOAT of basketball. While that is a controversial take, it is widely agreed upon that LeBron James is the GOAT of this generation of basketball players.
LeBron James Reacts To Photo Of Himself, Bronny, And Bryce Doing The Same Dunk: "Triple Entendre. Three Kings."
LeBron James is one of the best superstars in the game today and there's no doubt that he is widely viewed as the greatest small forward in history. He has dazzled many with his athleticism and passing ability, and during his career, James has shown that he is an elite all-around player.
Report: Lakers Interested in Acquiring a Trio of Jazz Players
Utah Jazz fans may have gotten closure on the Donovan Mitchell front, but this doesn’t mean executive Danny Ainge is done dealing this summer. According to NBA insider Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in a trio of Jazz-men: Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jordan Clarkson.
Richard Hamilton Recalls When A Teenage Kobe Bryant Took It Personally Against The No. 1 Player In The Country: "They Got Tim Thomas As The No. 1 Player In The Country. I Should Be The No. 1 Player In The Country."
Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history, always trying to win and beat rivals no matter what it took. He developed his famous 'Mamba Mentality' early in his life, going against every obstacle in his way, defeating the odds, and showing that nobody had a bigger will than him.
Floyd Mayweather Jokingly Wanted To Get A Rare Kobe Bryant Card Signed By LeBron James In 2021: "Can I Get LeBron To Sign It?"
During the 2010s, Kobe Bryant was in the prime of his career and outright the face of the league. Kobe was a force to be reckoned with in the league, and there are many memorable moments that he gave fans to remember forever. While Bryant was undeniably the best player in the league, there was a young superstar in the making as well.
NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo Being The Highest-Rated Player In NBA 2K23: "This Is How It Is Supposed To Be. He's Simply The Best."
Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself in a very rare category of players that can be considered the best in the league no matter what happens. Despite the Bucks' second-round exit in the Playoffs, everyone understands and appreciated what Giannis brings to the game on both ends of the floor. He could be an MVP or a DPOY in any given year.
David Aldridge Says The Nets Can Replace Kevin Durant But Not Kyrie Irving: "'Cause Nobody Does What Kyrie Does!”
The Brooklyn Nets were involved in a series of rumors during the offseason, especially after Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were linked with moves away from Barclays Center. Kyrie was placed in Los Angeles as the Lakers were reportedly keen to land him, while Durant was involved in rumors with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, among others, in the past couple of months.
Video Of Magic Johnson Destroying Michael Jordan 1-On-1 In The 1991 NBA Finals Went Viral: "Mike Couldn't Stop Magic In The Post"
Michael Jordan may be considered the main man of NBA basketball by most people, he is often described as the GOAT by most. MJ was a beast in his prime, someone that never lost in the NBA Finals and dominated absolutely every other star in his era. In doing so, he also changed the league commercially, but before he got to the scene, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the kings of the NBA.
NBA Notes: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cavs, Mavs
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been taking in some games at the EuroBasket tournament, mostly those involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. “It’s incredibly important to us that Giannis is taking care of himself and not just for us, but for the Greek team in future competitions. We just want him to have a long and healthy career and the federation has been great,” Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “(Greek national team general manager) Nikos Zizis, he’s been great. Coach (Dimitris) Itoudis has been awesome. Getting to know them the last few days has been great. Having Josh (Oppenheimer) on the coaching staff. (Head of strength and conditioning) Suki (Hobson) has been here a lot, (physical therapists) Andrew (Small) and Brett (Bousquet) too.”
Marcus Smart Reveals How Jaylen Brown Is Feeling After Being Linked In Trades For Kevin Durant: “He Walks Around With A Smile On His Face."
The offseason of 2022 will be remembered for years because of the infamous trade saga between the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Various teams put their offseasons on hold to determine whether they had a chance at trading for the disgruntled superstar. The Boston Celtics were one of the leading teams in those trade talks, offering up Jaylen Brown but being unwilling also to give the Nets Marcus Smart.
Andre Iguodala Believes The Oklahoma City Thunder Should Be Cautious With Chet Holmgren's Return: "You Got To Be Real Delicate With Him."
The 2022-23 NBA season was supposed to highlight 3 of the best rookie prospects we have had in a long time with Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith Jr. However, Holmgren has been ruled out for the season after suffering a severe foot injury during the Crawsover Pro-Am game.
Some Jazz Officials Were Not Happy With Donovan Mitchell For Wanting Out And Viewed Sending Him To Cavaliers Rather Than Knicks As "Payback", Says NBA Insider
Donovan Mitchell was recently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers by the Utah Jazz, and there is no doubt that this was a win-win trade for both franchises. The Cleveland Cavaliers increased the star power on their roster, while the Utah Jazz got a massive package for their franchise player. It...
