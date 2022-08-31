Read full article on original website
Islands' Weekly
Bird flu detected in San Juan County
Submitted by San Juan County. Several wild Canadian geese collected from Crescent Beach in Eastsound tested positive for Avian Influenza Virus at the end of August. The geese were reported dead last week on the beach and were subsequently tested for AIV. These results are the first lab confirmed AIV cases in migratory wild birds (a bald eagle was confirmed positive in May 2022). Further laboratory tests will determine the variant of AIV found in the birds; however, it is presumed to be a variant of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), such as HPAI H5N1.
Islands' Weekly
OPALCO announces planned county wide outage
Submitted by Orcas Power and Light Cooperative. All of San Juan County will be affected by a planned power outage necessary for Bonneville Power Association to make scheduled repairs to the transmission lines that deliver power to the islands. This maintenance outage will happen during the night to minimize impact to OPALCO consumers.
