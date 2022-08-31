Submitted by San Juan County. Several wild Canadian geese collected from Crescent Beach in Eastsound tested positive for Avian Influenza Virus at the end of August. The geese were reported dead last week on the beach and were subsequently tested for AIV. These results are the first lab confirmed AIV cases in migratory wild birds (a bald eagle was confirmed positive in May 2022). Further laboratory tests will determine the variant of AIV found in the birds; however, it is presumed to be a variant of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), such as HPAI H5N1.

