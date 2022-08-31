Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Maui resident views on tourism drop, but state perception ticks up — new survey
Nearly half the Maui County residents polled in a recent survey on the visitor industry said the island is being run for tourists at the expense of local people – the highest negative response in the state. For Maui residents who said tourism creates more problems than benefits, overcrowding...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
KITV.com
Two Hawaii coffee shops make Yelp's list of best coffee in the country
Two Hawaii coffee shops have made the list of the best coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada, according to the website Yelp. Vigilante Artisan Coffee, in Lahaina, Maui, and Koana, in Mountain View on the Big Island, were both in the top 50 coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada.
KITV.com
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
Gas or groceries: How locals budget amid inflation
"And don't be afraid to shop cheap either. No one is going to judge you for it," UH Manoa student Riley Peterson said.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Announces September 2022 Events
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service has scheduled After Dark in the Park programs, ranger-led walks, living history presentations, and volunteer opportunities. September marks the return of After Dark in the Park programs and the park film in the newly renovated Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Agreement reached to partially reopen popular road on Hawaii Island
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - An agreement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Hawaii County that would allow for a partial reopening of the road leading into Waipio Valley. The picturesque area on the Hamakua coastline has been a magnet for thousands of tourists, who would try to make...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
Hilo Medical Center has about the same number of beds as it did when it opened nearly 40 years ago. Chef Ming Tsai talks Iron Chef, his ties to Hawaii and 2 minute fried rice. Tsai is cooling off in Hawaii after feeling the heat in the Netflix reboot of Iron Chef.
LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
mauinow.com
Critically endangered bird transported from Kauaʻi to Maui’s Bird Conservation Center
A critically endangered ‘akikiki was transported from a deep valley in the Alaka‘i Plateau on Kauaʻi to the Maui Bird Conservation Center on Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2022. The finding comes after 10 days of efforts by a team who is trying to save the species from...
KITV.com
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
Hawaii reports 1,777 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. There are 1,246 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 114 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 172 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
Getting your driver’s license on Oahu? See new rules
The new rules went into effect Thursday, Sept. 1.
Flesh-eating wasp spotted on Molokai
Have you ever heard of a wasp that eats meat? Officials said the Western Yellow Jacket has been wreaking havoc on Hawaii's fragile ecosystem for decades.
Did you know these celebrities were born in Hawaii?
Hawaii is known for many things: beautiful beaches, tropical climate and the birthplace for many celebrities.
