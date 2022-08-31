ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kealakekua, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Announces September 2022 Events

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service has scheduled After Dark in the Park programs, ranger-led walks, living history presentations, and volunteer opportunities. September marks the return of After Dark in the Park programs and the park film in the newly renovated Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium in...
TRAVEL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Agreement reached to partially reopen popular road on Hawaii Island

WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - An agreement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Hawaii County that would allow for a partial reopening of the road leading into Waipio Valley. The picturesque area on the Hamakua coastline has been a magnet for thousands of tourists, who would try to make...
KITV.com

Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,777 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. There are 1,246 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 114 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 172 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund

Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
