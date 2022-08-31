The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO