Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Week 1 game vs Russell Wilson's Broncos: ‘I have as much information as you can have’
In a fantastic piece of NFL schedule theater, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome back team legend Russell Wilson in Week 1 of the season and head coach Pete Carroll couldn’t be any more excited about the prospect. One of the biggest stories of the 2022 NFL offseason was the...
Yardbarker
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
Yardbarker
Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
Yardbarker
Former Saints HC Sean Payton: Cowboys will beat Bucs in Week 1
“I think Dallas' defense is improved again. I think Dan (Quinn) does a great job. Those guys play with great speed to the football, they'll turn it over,” Payton said. Quinn is the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Payton’s Cowboys ties run deep. He was the quarterbacks coach and an assistant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Trey Lance 'a little annoyed' after Jimmy Garoppolo decision
After seemingly endless summer trade chatter surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers and the 30-year-old quarterback agreed to a restructured contract one week ago to keep him in the Bay Area as a backup. According to reports, upon hearing the news, starting signal-caller Trey Lance wasn't thrilled. Lance was...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
NFL・
Watch: LeBron and Bronny James excite Ohio State student section ahead of matchup vs. Notre Dame
Saturday's marquee matchup on the College Football calendar pitted No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. While the much-anticipated contest was bound to draw a lot of eyes, it also brought out some of the sports' biggest stars. One of the mega-stars in attendance was Ohio native LeBron...
Yardbarker
Giants Releasing WR C.J. Board From Practice Squad
Board, 28, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason. Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stephen A. Smith on LSU: 'That might be the worst performance by a special teams unit in college football history'
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out Four Players
Phillips, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Texans. However, Phillips was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He’s been on and off of their active roster ever since. Houston cut him with an injury designation last month and he reverted to the injured reserve.
Yardbarker
La’el Collins is Setting the Tone for the Bengals Season
“Your new bodyguard is in town, no one’s touching you.” A bold statement from Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins to quarterback Joe Burrow. La’el Collins is setting the tone for the Bengals season! In March of this year, though unclear, the Dallas Cowboys released Collins from the team. The Cincinnati Bengals aggressively sought out Collins and signed him for a three year 30-million-dollar contract. The Bengals who had one of the weaker offensive lines in the NFL is betting on Collins to solidify the offensive line to protect their star quarterback Joe Burrow.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Kenny Pickett was listed as third quarterback due to 'clerical error'
When the Pittsburgh Steelers released their initial depth chart for the 2022 season on Monday there was one expected move and one major surprise at the quarterback position. The expected move: Mitch Trubisky was listed as the starting quarterback on the depth chart. The unexpected move: First-round pick Kenny Pickett...
Yardbarker
Tim Hardaway Sr. Insists Miami Heat Guard Kyle Lowry Is Not Fat: "He Wears These Football Pads Under Him To Make Him Look Like He’s Bigger."
Last season when the Miami Heat acquired Kyle Lowry in free agency, many thought that the Heat finally became a formidable contender in the NBA. Given their playmaking woes, Lowry seemed like the perfect fit for the team. After many teams failed to land the veteran on the 2021 deadline...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Greg Jennings gave Packers rookie WRs simple but brilliant advice
Greg Jennings knows what it’s like to be a rookie with a great QB. The Green Bay Packers hope rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will step up for the offense this season. The Packers are without their 2021 leading receiver, as Davante Adams resides with the Las Vagas Raiders. Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings recently gave some advice to the young men.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger shares difference between his situation and Kenny Pickett’s
Kenny Pickett is the first quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers have selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Ben Roethlisberger, but "Big Ben" thinks there is a big difference between their situations. When Roethlisberger was taken by the Steelers in 2004, the team was loaded with experienced players...
Patriots change travel plans ahead of Dolphins matchup
The Patriots have not faired well the last nine times they have traveled down to Miami to visit the Dolphins. So head coach Bill Belichick has decided to change the juju around -- sort of. Instead of waiting until Saturday to travel down to South Florida for Sunday's season-opener, New...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions re-signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle post drama
The Detroit Lions’ backup QB situation is a mess. The Detroit Lions are set with their starting quarterback Jared Goff. But the team has had a lot of questions about who would be Goff’s backup. Quarterback David Blough, a media darling figure in this year’s season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, was cut from the Lions’ first 53-man roster. He then went to the Minnesota Vikings, who cut Kellen Mond.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'non-committal' on WR Allen Lazard's Week 1 status
The Green Bay Packers open up their 2022 regular season against one of their NFC North division rivals on Sunday in the Minnesota Vikings. On paper, the Vikings boast one of the better wide receiving corps in the NFL, with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and the newly acquired Jalen Reagor leading the way. The Packers, meanwhile, feature a mix of relatively underwhelming veteran choices like Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins and youngsters like Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson.
Yardbarker
Falcons receive positive news regarding Drake London ahead of Saints matchup
The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener at home against the Saints, but they’re likely to be shorthanded. The team placed Deion Jones and Isaiah Oliver on the Injured Reserve last week , but a more significant part of the Falcons’ overall success is progressing nicely from his injury. Drake London is set to be a major factor in Arthur Smith’s offense, and we received positive news regarding his chances of playing against the Saints.
Comments / 0