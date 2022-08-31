Read full article on original website
2nd annual 'Clean Up Bristol Day' Sept. 24
BRISTOL — The town of Bristol Sustainability Committee will hold its 2nd annual "Clean Up Bristol Day" on Saturday, Sept. 24, by the band shell at Kelley Park on North Main Street in Bristol, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Families, friends, individuals, community groups, businesses and others are encouraged to participate.
Teresa Wright: Sheriff, wife work hard to reward law enforcement staff
From the perspective of the sheriff’s wife: I once received some advice from a previous sheriff’s wife. She said, “Buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.” At that moment, I never knew how true that statement would be. When the residents of Belknap County voted my husband into office, they got me, too. I want to support my husband in every effort I possibly can. I go to community events with him, help plan special appreciation events at work such as cooking lunch, ice cream socials and serving breakfast for the staff. I take vacation time to help prepare and serve food for his staff members. Since the sheriff’s office doesn’t have a budget for things like this, the sheriff and I pay for it out of our pockets and for any appreciation gifts. So, when I hear things like my husband doesn’t appreciate his staff, I think “Hmm, but do they appreciate or notice him and his efforts?” I noticed during some of these events, some staff dismissed the invite and don’t participate. It’s disappointing, but then there were some staff who were very appreciative and thankful.
Steven D. Carr, 80
ALTON — Steven D. Carr, 80, of Alton, passed away at Wentworth Douglass Hospital on August 4, 2022, with his daughter and son-in-law by his side. Born December 1, 1941, in Laconia, he was the son of Donard D. Carr and Hazel L Carr. He grew up on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee and enjoyed boating, fishing and swimming.
Open House at Gilford's 1834 Meetinghouse Sept. 10
GILFORD — The Gilford Historical Society will present its third open house in its series of Muffins & Museums on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 1834 Union Meetinghouse. While adults are enjoying their coffee, children may enjoy sitting at a desk that was...
Where nature nurtures mental health
LACONIA — The universe of fields, forest and marsh at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center on White Oaks Road furnishes more than a break from screen time for children ages 4 through 14. It’s an eye- and mind-opening place for kids to connect with nature and each other, in ways that nurture love and respect for the outdoors — and the creatures and peace within it.
Marilyn Acres, 77
BELMONT — Marilyn (Camp) Acres, 77, a former resident of Tilton, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Wolfeboro Bay Center. She was born in Nashua on September 20, 1944, daughter of the late Rolland D. and Dorothy B. (Robinson) Camp. Marilyn was a...
Merle S. Lyon, 79
BRISTOL — Merle Stanley Lyon, 79 of Bristol, died August 29, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Merle was dedicated to both his family as well as community. Born in Rumney, on February 2, 1943, Merle was the eldest son of John S. and Beulah...
County commission candidates in District 1 stress better budgeting, better pay
LACONIA — Sitting Belknap County Commissioner Glen Waring is facing a new challenger this election season in a former representative from Belknap County District 1, Fran Wendelboe. Both candidates are Republicans with significant experience in county government. “I’ve been in the position now for six years, I think that...
Peter W. Geldart, 79
HOLDERNESS — Peter Wayne Geldart, “Uncle Pete,” 79, died at his home in Holderness on Sunday, August 21, 2022, following a period of declining health. Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, on October 6, 1942, he was the son of Russell H. and Vera (Wortman) Geldart. Peter was raised in Arlington and was a graduate of Arlington High School, class of 1960. He continued his education at Wentworth Institute and Lowell Tech where he received his Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He relocated to Littleton, Massachusetts, in 1968 and then moved to beautiful Holderness, in the early 1990s.
James W. Smith, 56
GILMANTON — James “Jamie” Wayne Smith, 56, of Gilmanton, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. James was the son of the late Larry R. Smith Sr. and Sandra (Fagan) Smith Toutaint. He was born on February 1, 1966 in Laconia. Prior to a swimming accident which left him disabled, he worked for All Metals Industries as a truck loader.
Intoxicated driver arrested after crashing, attempting to hide on Weirs Blvd
LACONIA — A Massachusetts driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday morning after speeding, crashing a car, and then attempting to hide from police on Weirs Boulevard. A Laconia police officer reported a sedan speeding at over 80 miles per hour past them on...
