From the perspective of the sheriff’s wife: I once received some advice from a previous sheriff’s wife. She said, “Buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.” At that moment, I never knew how true that statement would be. When the residents of Belknap County voted my husband into office, they got me, too. I want to support my husband in every effort I possibly can. I go to community events with him, help plan special appreciation events at work such as cooking lunch, ice cream socials and serving breakfast for the staff. I take vacation time to help prepare and serve food for his staff members. Since the sheriff’s office doesn’t have a budget for things like this, the sheriff and I pay for it out of our pockets and for any appreciation gifts. So, when I hear things like my husband doesn’t appreciate his staff, I think “Hmm, but do they appreciate or notice him and his efforts?” I noticed during some of these events, some staff dismissed the invite and don’t participate. It’s disappointing, but then there were some staff who were very appreciative and thankful.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 9 HOURS AGO