Vickie Ann Weidman
Mrs. Vickie Ann Weidman age 75, of Salem, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 4 at Salem Crossing. Mrs. Weidman was born February 19, 1947, in Salem the daughter of Victor Hugh Gilstrap and Bertha Lee Hurd Gilstrap. Her passing is felt by many as she worked several years at Kimball International in both Salem and Borden, before retiring from Eastern Livestock in New Albany. Vickie spent most of her life as a resident of Washington County but loved to travel with one of her favorite places being Colorado.
Marilyn K. Kay
Mrs. Marilyn K. Kay, age 84, of Vallonia, formerly of Salem, passed away Monday, September 5 at Seymour Crossing. Mrs. Kay was born October 16, 1937, in Bedford, Indiana the daughter of Harry V. Axsom and Mabel Ramsay Axsom. She was a member of Eastview Church of Christ in Salem, a homemaker and enjoyed painting.
Patricia Ann Short
Patricia Ann Short, 63, Corydon, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at her home near Salem. She was born Jan. 1, 1959, in Corydon, to the late Arthur and Mary Feller Flynn. She was formerly employed at Holm Industries in Scottsburg, and at Airguard Indiana in New Albany, as a cake decorator at Meijer in Jeffersonville, as a seamstress, and was a member of First Capital Christian Church in Corydon.
James "Rick" England
Mr. James “Rick” England, age 71, of Salem passed away Saturday, September 3 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. Mr. England was born June 24, 1951 in Salem the son of Willie and Hazel Nance England. He is survived by a son: Travis England of Salem, two...
Salem Police Action 08-29-2022 to 09-04-2022
Assist Other Dept., Florence St. Pole Against Building, N. Harrison St. Welfare Check, Grandview Dr. Suspicious Vehicle, 56 W. Possible Violation of PO, S. Main St. Accident (Property Damage), Franklin/Market St. Questions, Hayes Ave. Accident (Personal Injury), Jackson St. Road Hazard, Market St. Shoplifter, Hackberry St. Welfare Check, Parkview. 08-31-2022.
Cayden Daniel Lockard
Cayden Daniel Lockard, infant son of Brandon Lockard and Rachel (Peacock) Lockard, was born September 1, 2022 at Clark Memorial Hospital. Cayden is survived by his parents, Brandon and Rachel; 8 siblings: Braden Lockard, Hayden Lockard, Conner Grider, Zachery Lockard, Elijah Grider, Wyatt Grider, Axel Lockard, and Kash Lockard; paternal grandparents, Donnie and Vera Lockard; and maternal grandparents, Tony and Lori Peacock. Services will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home-Salem Chapel with Bro. Rodney Sweeney officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. www.hughestaylor.net.
#mugshot Monday Sept. 5, 2022
The following individuals were arrested last week by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges, unless and until proven guilty, in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
