Mrs. Vickie Ann Weidman age 75, of Salem, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 4 at Salem Crossing. Mrs. Weidman was born February 19, 1947, in Salem the daughter of Victor Hugh Gilstrap and Bertha Lee Hurd Gilstrap. Her passing is felt by many as she worked several years at Kimball International in both Salem and Borden, before retiring from Eastern Livestock in New Albany. Vickie spent most of her life as a resident of Washington County but loved to travel with one of her favorite places being Colorado.

SALEM, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO