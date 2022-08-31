Read full article on original website
The Most Annoying Bug is Back in Minnesota and Here’s How to Kill It
WARNING: Anyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois that has bananas on their counter or happens to leave something sweet out for more than 2 minutes, the most annoying, little bug is going to find you. Yes, the fruit fly is back. If you've been trying to kill them but aren't having luck, I've got a tip that might help.
Bottom Line: Your Top Ten Minnesota State Fair Traditions
Listeners React: Top Ten Minnesota State Fair Traditions. Every year the Minnesota State Fair gives us a chance to get together with all our neighbors and carry on traditions from when our parents took us to the fair. Or maybe, just traditions you started 5 years ago. What Are the...
America’s Favorite Steakhouse Has Four Locations In Minnesota
I love cooking steak. Recently, I discovered an add-on for pellet grills that helps make a perfectly seared steak every time. It's called a grill grate and it lays on top of your grilling surface. Thanks to technology that I don't really understand it gets much hotter than your grill surface ever would. Check out the picture and product link below.
It’s Legal to Turn Left at a Red Light in Minnesota? In Certain Situations, Yes!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Minnesota Home to the 2nd Northern-Most Brewery in the Lower 48
I'd say Minnesota has made a name for itself in the brewing world. We've got Schell's and Surly just to name a couple massive ones. There are tons and tons of breweries around Minnesota and I love going to check them out. One that I visited last summer is actually the northern-most brewery in the state. However, it's just barely not the northern-most in the entire country.
Popular Group Set to Play Its Last Show Ever This Week in Minnesota
They've been making music for over 10 years now, but this hugely popular group is ist to possibly play its last show...ever... in Minnesota this week. The Great Minnesota Get-Together has hosted a TON of incredible artists during its Grandstand Series over the years. But something is set to happen this week that might just be a first at the State Fair: the last concert of the popular country group, Florida Georgia Line.
Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
The Bird Flu Has Returned to Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A predicted resurgence of the bird flu in Minnesota may be underway. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health today reported that testing has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County. The testing was ordered after the owner of the flock reported an increase in deaths among the birds. State officials say the flock was immediately quarantined and has since been "depopulated" in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
The Most Famous Person To Come From Every Minnesota City and Town
Have you ever wondered who the most famous to come from your hometown is? A geographer named Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that allows you to find out and see the most notable person in each city in Minnesota. The map is very easy to use and it's fun...
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said 42-year-old William Saarela stole a piston on June 2021. In September of the same year, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals, Saarela directed his minor son to bring him the pistol. The Minneapolis man then fired six shots. No one was injured.
Who Had the Largest Crowd Ever at the Minnesota State Fair?
The Great Minnesota Get-Together is in the middle of its 2022 run right now, so can you guess which artist drew the biggest crowds of all time when they played at the Fair?. According to its official website, the Minnesota State Fair started offering entertainment in the grandstand waaaay back in 1962. Dennis Day, Jane Russell, and Jimmy Dean were the headliners on the main stage back then.
Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $134 Million
No one matched all six numbers in Monday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to $134 million for tonight's drawing. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: 13-36-43-61-69, Powerball: 18. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Powerball...
Minnesota Is One of the Nation’s Worst Tippers
The good news? We're still tipping as much despite inflation. The bad news is that is nothing to be proud of, at least here in Minnesota. Information from Toast notes people are mostly tipping at the 19-20% rate at sit-down restaurants. For quick service restaurants, it's, tips come out to be around 17%. That same report gave us the best and worst tipping states, and Minnesota did not end up in the Top 5, Top 10, or even Top 20!
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
Minnesota Theaters To Celebrate National Cinema Day With Super Cheap Tickets
National Cinema Day is coming up on September 3rd, 2022. On that day, you'll have the chance to go to the movies at an extremely discounted rate. The ticket prices seem too good to be true so I'm not surprised by the number of posts I've seen on social media asking if this event is real. I can confirm it is 100% legit and several Minnesota theaters are participating. Learn more about the special day below.
Popular Snack Food Sold In Minnesota Recalled Due To Metal
If you've been shopping and stocking up on snacks for the kids before school starts, heads up, a recall was just issued for a popular snack sold at Target stores due to metal possibly being in the product. This recall impacts Target stores throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Michigan Man Accused of Starting Fire at Winona County Seminary
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Winona County are seeking a first-degree arson charge against a Michigan man accused of starting a fire at a seminary. Winona County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Mueller said deputies responded to the fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary outside of Winona around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Mueller said 48-year-old Sean Hanify was there on a retreat and admitted to starting a fire in the seminary’s laundry room.
Was A Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota?
Movie stars are spotted all the time in Minnesota, usually while filming something. However, was one movie star spotted eating at a northern Minnesota restaurant?. I feel like Minnesota has been crawling with celebrities this year. Just last month, major movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time in Rochester, Minnesota. Local law enforcement even shared a photo with him. About a month before that, 'Stranger Things' star Joe Kerry was seen filming a new movie in Minnesota and fans reacted accordingly.
Vehicle Strikes Wall in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in a crash involving a St. Paul man in Red Wing early Sunday morning. The incident report indicates 34-year-old Johnathan Maples was traveling north on Hwy. 61 when his pick-up truck went off the road and struck a brick wall at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy. 19 around 3 a.m. The report says Maples was not buckled up at the time of the crash.
