nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
Tips For Better Sleep When You Have Lower Back Pain
Lower back pain is a critical issue affecting most of the world's population. The discomfort can affect your sleep by keeping you tossing and turning at night.
MedicineNet.com
Does Turmeric Have Weight Loss Benefits?
Although turmeric has the potential for weight loss, more thorough human trials are required before it can be advised for this use. Researchers are looking at whether it could benefit illnesses, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where inflammation plays a major part. Turmeric is a crucial...
Healthline
How Eating Only Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can Help With Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. can help you lose weight. They add that such a time-restricted diet plan can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood. Experts say it’s important to craft a diet plan that works for your...
3 Life-Changing Tips For Faster Weight Loss Over 40, According To Doctors
While many want to lose weight fast, this still must be done healthily, experts say (as in, with a balanced diet, daily exercise, ample hydration and sleep). We checked in with doctors, registered dietitians, nutritionists, and other health experts for 3 go-to, timeless tips to follow when creating a weight loss plan for yourself, or for when you feel stuck on your journey. Read on for insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, practicing doctor of medicine with a focus on medical research at Farr Institute, Dr. Virginia Blackwell, MD, health and nutrition expert at Eve Mag, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
How To Tell If You Have A Separated Shoulder
A separated shoulder involves damage to the connection between the shoulder blade and the collar bone. Here's how to tell if you have this injury.
How To Tell If Your Heart Rate Is Healthy During A Workout
An increased heart rate is normal during any kind of exercise, but is there a point when it can get too high and become dangerous?
How Bad Is It Really to Eat Sugar Before Bed?
Eating sugar before bed may not be the best idea if you do it regularly. High blood sugar levels have been associated with poor sleep quality and weight gain.
MedicalXpress
Peanuts present a nutty solution for weight loss
A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
These hideous little bugs are invading California and biting people’s feet
Reports of tiny and aggressive isopods have been surfacing in Southern California. The “mini-shark” isopods, known officially as Excirolana chiltoni, or water-line isopods, have reportedly been attacking the feet of beachgoers visiting Mission Bay. Citizens around the area say the tiny bug-like creatures swarmed their feet when they put them in the water, biting and latching onto them.
AOL Corp
Want to lower your blood sugar levels? Science says to go for a 2-minute walk after eating a meal
If you love ending a meal with a quick walk outside, it turns out the practice is beneficial to more than just your digestive tract. According to new research published in the journal Sports Medicine, even walking for a quick 2 minutes after eating can help reduce blood sugar levels—which, in turn, may lower your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
A Knee-Friendly Workout With Zero Squats
Squats can be a super-effective lower-body exercise, but if they aggravate your knees, don’t sweat it: You can get in a great, knee-friendly workout that will still target your legs and butt. In fact, we have an awesome four-move routine that will light up your lower half with absolutely no squatting involved!
natureworldnews.com
Milk Teeth is Linked to Weight Gain During Adolescent Years: New Study
Milk teeth or primary teeth in humans have been accounted for weight gain, according to a new study led by the United Kingdom. Researchers at the University of Kent found that the so-called dental biorhythm is associated with adding an extra pound/s on a person, regardless of gender, during adolescent years.
Neuroscientist explains how diet can affect mood, behavior, and more
It's important to pay attention to what we put in our bodies, as getting the appropriate balance of nutrients is crucial to our well-being.Rasulovs/istockphoto. Long-distance sailors in the Age of Discovery (15th to 16th century) sometimes had dreams of delicious, exotic meals and lush, green fields. After spending a significant amount of time at sea, the excruciating realization that these were merely hallucinations came about. Some of the sailors wept out of longing, while others committed suicide by jumping overboard. Lemon juice was shown to be the most effective treatment for these terrifying mirages, rather than the more complicated chemical cocktail that was formerly thought to be the only solution. These sailors were suffering from scurvy, which is a sickness that is brought on by a lack of vitamin C. Vitamin C is an essential micronutrient that may be obtained by eating fruits and vegetables. Producing and releasing neurotransmitters, which are the brain's chemical messengers, requires a healthy amount of vitamin C. Vitamin C is essential for this process. Without it, the brain cells are unable to communicate with one another in an efficient manner, which might result in hallucinations.
Just 2 minutes of walking after eating can help blood sugar, study says
Getting up and moving after you eat -- even if it's only for two minutes -- can help control blood sugar levels, a new study says. If you can't do that, try standing. It helps, too.
Two-minute walk after a meal helps fight diabetes as it helps muscles to soak up fuel from food, experts say
Going for a short walk after a meal can reduce blood sugar and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, a review suggests. Setting off 60 to 90 minutes after eating is optimum as this is when blood sugar levels typically peak and it allows the muscles to soak up fuel from the food, experts say.
studyfinds.org
Obese patients more likely to argue with their doctors about losing weight
TOULOUSE, France — Overweight patients tend to disagree with their doctors in a big way when it comes to health advice, according to a new study. Scientists report the more overweight the individual, the more likely they are to not see eye-to-eye with their healthcare provider on subjects including weight loss, exercise, and nutrition.
