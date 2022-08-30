It's important to pay attention to what we put in our bodies, as getting the appropriate balance of nutrients is crucial to our well-being.Rasulovs/istockphoto. Long-distance sailors in the Age of Discovery (15th to 16th century) sometimes had dreams of delicious, exotic meals and lush, green fields. After spending a significant amount of time at sea, the excruciating realization that these were merely hallucinations came about. Some of the sailors wept out of longing, while others committed suicide by jumping overboard. Lemon juice was shown to be the most effective treatment for these terrifying mirages, rather than the more complicated chemical cocktail that was formerly thought to be the only solution. These sailors were suffering from scurvy, which is a sickness that is brought on by a lack of vitamin C. Vitamin C is an essential micronutrient that may be obtained by eating fruits and vegetables. Producing and releasing neurotransmitters, which are the brain's chemical messengers, requires a healthy amount of vitamin C. Vitamin C is essential for this process. Without it, the brain cells are unable to communicate with one another in an efficient manner, which might result in hallucinations.

7 DAYS AGO