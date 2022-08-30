ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Health
Texas Health
MedicineNet.com

Does Turmeric Have Weight Loss Benefits?

Although turmeric has the potential for weight loss, more thorough human trials are required before it can be advised for this use. Researchers are looking at whether it could benefit illnesses, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where inflammation plays a major part. Turmeric is a crucial...
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Tips For Faster Weight Loss Over 40, According To Doctors

While many want to lose weight fast, this still must be done healthily, experts say (as in, with a balanced diet, daily exercise, ample hydration and sleep). We checked in with doctors, registered dietitians, nutritionists, and other health experts for 3 go-to, timeless tips to follow when creating a weight loss plan for yourself, or for when you feel stuck on your journey. Read on for insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, practicing doctor of medicine with a focus on medical research at Farr Institute, Dr. Virginia Blackwell, MD, health and nutrition expert at Eve Mag, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
MedicalXpress

Peanuts present a nutty solution for weight loss

A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
BGR.com

These hideous little bugs are invading California and biting people’s feet

Reports of tiny and aggressive isopods have been surfacing in Southern California. The “mini-shark” isopods, known officially as Excirolana chiltoni, or water-line isopods, have reportedly been attacking the feet of beachgoers visiting Mission Bay. Citizens around the area say the tiny bug-like creatures swarmed their feet when they put them in the water, biting and latching onto them.
SELF

A Knee-Friendly Workout With Zero Squats

Squats can be a super-effective lower-body exercise, but if they aggravate your knees, don’t sweat it: You can get in a great, knee-friendly workout that will still target your legs and butt. In fact, we have an awesome four-move routine that will light up your lower half with absolutely no squatting involved!
natureworldnews.com

Milk Teeth is Linked to Weight Gain During Adolescent Years: New Study

Milk teeth or primary teeth in humans have been accounted for weight gain, according to a new study led by the United Kingdom. Researchers at the University of Kent found that the so-called dental biorhythm is associated with adding an extra pound/s on a person, regardless of gender, during adolescent years.
Kath Lee

Neuroscientist explains how diet can affect mood, behavior, and more

It's important to pay attention to what we put in our bodies, as getting the appropriate balance of nutrients is crucial to our well-being.Rasulovs/istockphoto. Long-distance sailors in the Age of Discovery (15th to 16th century) sometimes had dreams of delicious, exotic meals and lush, green fields. After spending a significant amount of time at sea, the excruciating realization that these were merely hallucinations came about. Some of the sailors wept out of longing, while others committed suicide by jumping overboard. Lemon juice was shown to be the most effective treatment for these terrifying mirages, rather than the more complicated chemical cocktail that was formerly thought to be the only solution. These sailors were suffering from scurvy, which is a sickness that is brought on by a lack of vitamin C. Vitamin C is an essential micronutrient that may be obtained by eating fruits and vegetables. Producing and releasing neurotransmitters, which are the brain's chemical messengers, requires a healthy amount of vitamin C. Vitamin C is essential for this process. Without it, the brain cells are unable to communicate with one another in an efficient manner, which might result in hallucinations.
studyfinds.org

Obese patients more likely to argue with their doctors about losing weight

TOULOUSE, France — Overweight patients tend to disagree with their doctors in a big way when it comes to health advice, according to a new study. Scientists report the more overweight the individual, the more likely they are to not see eye-to-eye with their healthcare provider on subjects including weight loss, exercise, and nutrition.
