Ben Roethlisberger believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should start the season with veteran Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback over rookie Kenny Pickett. "I think Mitchell Trubisky is the starter. He should start," Big Ben said in the first episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger." "He's a veteran, he's been around for a while. He gives you, in my opinion, the best chance to win right now. But I think Kenny has done a great job.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO