Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
Tyrese Professes His ‘Endless Love’ For GF Zelie Timothy: ‘I Couldn’t Deny The Love I Feel For You’
Actor/singer Tyrese and Zelie Timothy have officially rekindled their relationship. While in paradise, the couple confirmed their reunion with heartfelt Instagram posts. Keep scrolling to see the PDA-filled video that was posted on Monday (Sept. 5)!. Over the holiday weekend, the pair enjoyed a much-needed baecation, which included a romantic...
Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith ‘Did An Impression’ Of A Perfect Man For 30 Years Prior To Oscars Slap
On Thursday night (Sept. 1), Dave Chappelle provided his assessment of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. On Stage in Liverpool in the midst of a joint comedy tour with Rock, the comedian says the King Richard actor’s past should be an indicator of what he’s capable of.
