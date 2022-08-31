ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsburg, IN

WGAU

Indiana hotel’s ‘Stranger Things’ suite offers stay in the Upside Down

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If the “Upside Down” sounds like your kind of vacation, then one Indiana hotel has just the package for you. With Halloween approaching and a fifth and final season of Netflix’s wildly popular, ‘80s-centric series “Stranger Things” slated to begin filming in 2023, the folks at Graduate Bloomington hotels have brought the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, to life.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
roadtirement.com

Have never seen tombstones like these

It is always fun to find a different cemetery to explore. Even more so when you find very different tombstones than you normally see. This was the case at the Ross Cemetery in Decatur County, Indiana. Three stones were apparently hand inscribed in wet concrete at some late date, with names and birth/death dates. These might be replacement stones.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Emily Cline shares easy, quick recipe for banana Snickers

INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever experienced a dessert crisis? Local food influencer Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, has faced this unpleasant situation and learned (the hard way) how to solve the problem using a quick and easy recipe for banana Snickers. "These are my favorite to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Lifestyle
Brownsburg, IN
cbs4indy.com

Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
roadtirement.com

Fire destroyed the 1879 grandstand ten years ago

Around midnight on May 19, 2012, Shelbyville, Indiana residents saw flames raising hundreds of feet in the air. The source of the flames, visible from over a mile away, was the historic all wooden grandstands at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. These grandstands were constructed back in 1879, and records show that 6000 board feet of white pine was utilized for the build. Over 130 years later, the wood was tinder dry and the entire structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Eero Saarinen
WISH-TV

Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Crowds dance, dine at Greek Festival

The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival was held Aug. 26 and 27 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel. The event included Greek food, a bazaar, dancing, tours of the cathedral and more. (Photos by Elle Kreamer)
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Tuttle Orchards is Indiana’s top pumpkin patch according to Yelp

GREENFIELD, Ind. — While pumpkin spice lattes are already available for the pumpkin-obsessed, it may be a little early in the season to visit the pumpkin patch. Indiana is home to A LOT of pumpkin patches that offer extra perks like hay rides, petting zoos, and even pumpkin launches. Believe it or not, Yelp, the […]
GREENFIELD, IN
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carmel (Indiana)

Carmel is a remarkable city located in the northern part of Indianapolis in Hamilton County, Indiana, United States. Since the 1990s, Carmel has consistently grown and is estimated to have a population of one hundred thousand, seven hundred and seven. The origin of this city began in the 1830s as...
CARMEL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

The Little Italy Festival returns

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton. This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere. Little Italy Festival Board Member Anna Hollowell has been apart of […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Plans for affordable homes in northwest Bloomington hope to decrease the unhoused population

The Bloomington Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) department announced plans to build new affordable housing units in northwest Bloomington on August 24th. HAND Director John Zody said the department takes three things into account when building affordable housing. This includes housing security, rental housing and home ownership. “For this project,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post by the Carmel Police Department late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana...
CARMEL, IN
roadtirement.com

What do you call this 1909 structure?

We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN

