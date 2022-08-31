Read full article on original website
Monthly test of Allen County community warning sirens set for September 7, 2022.
9/2/22 Press Release from the Allen County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management: Please be advised that the fifty (50) Allen County community warning sirens will be tested at noon on Wednesday, September 7,2022. Tests are conducted every month on the first Wednesday. In the event of an actual emergency, the sirens are an indication that persons in the affected area should go indoors and tune to local news media for additional information and instructions on emergency actions to be taken.
Forest Park UMC is collecting blankets to give to veterans
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's an effort to let veterans know they are not forgotten and that people do care. Members of the Forest Park United Methodist Church, located at 315 S. Collins Avenue, Lima, Ohio 45804, are collecting blankets for veterans. Hundreds of veterans are in nursing homes and the Dayton VA Hospital has several on their campus. Blankets are something these vets can use to stay warm, not only in their rooms but also when they are transported back and forth for medical appointments. A small token like a blanket can mean the world to the veteran.
Susan Manchester discusses pro-life policies at Allen County Republican Luncheon
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - We must continue to make Ohio a pro-life state, that from State Representative Susan Manchester at Friday's Allen County Republican Luncheon. Manchester states that the passage of the Heartbeat Bill in 2019, which she voted for, is a start but now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, more work needs to be done. So when they reconvene, Manchester says it is critical that they advance pro-life policies.
It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Labor Day weekend is known for family cookouts and camping, but for Lima, it's all about a weekend of shopping at the fairgrounds. Nathan Kitchens checks out what makes it so popular. The Allen County Fairgrounds are packed for the second weekend in a row,...
Lima Police chase ends in a crash and the suspect hospitalized
Around 2:15 am Sunday, Lima Police Officers were involved in a chase with Hillary Farr out of Dayton. It was a short pursuit and according to police officials it reached high speeds on streets and alleys in Lima. It ended when Farr's vehicle turned onto South Shore Drive and flipped over. He was ejected from the car and then the car rolled over on top of him. He was taken to Mercy Health-Saint Rita’s and was placed in the ICU. He was wanted on a parole violation for a robbery charge. According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, Farr was released from prison in March of 2022.
Two injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Lima
The Lima Police Detectives are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left two women in serious condition. According to detectives, officers were called out to the 1000 block of Brice Avenue around 2:30 am for reports of shots fired and what they found was two women sitting in a car at a nearby home at 725 N. Jameson Avenue with gunshot wounds. Detectives learned that the suspect fired numerous shots across Jameson Ave. and hit the vehicle as it was sitting in the driveway. Both were seriously injured and taking to Mercy Health – St. Ritas. Their names have not been released, if you have any information about the incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers (419)-229-7867or Detective Sean Neidemire at the Lima Police Department (419)-221-5295 or (419)-227-4444.
UPDATE - One dead, 21 injured after nine vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a nine vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Sunday. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred near mile post 125 of the interstate in Allen County. Officials say that a 2019 Freightliner Semi,...
Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA to 45-17 win over Bowling Green
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for 385 yards of total offense and four scores, Zach Charbonnet ran for 111 yards and a touchdown, and UCLA rallied for a 45-17 victory over Bowling Green Saturday in the season opener for both teams. The Bruins trailed 17-7 early in...
