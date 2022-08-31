Read full article on original website
Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot. Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. Inside the Cards: Sept. 3 2022. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM...
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
'It hit everybody at once': Residents of southeastern Indiana town impacted by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — The damage in Jefferson County, Indiana is hard to put in words. It’s something you have to see with your own eyes to believe. Amber Brierly was with her husband, their two sons when the rain started falling Saturday night. Once their power went out, they knew they were in trouble.
Elderly woman's body found downstream after flash flooding in southern Indiana, EMA says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from her house after flash flooding in southern Indiana and parts of Kentucky on Saturday evening. The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency said the woman's body was washed away along East Brushy Fork Road. This was near...
Neighbors oppose 'retreat center' for previously incarcerated men in southern Indiana
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The proposal for what Clark County has referred to as a "retreat center" is concerning neighbors in Marysville. Tony and Kim Cash of Freedom Lake Ministries have put in a zoning request to re-zone over 100 acres of land on Gilbert Road in Marysville to operate a "disciple-making ministry."
Watching Out for You: 'Quiet quitting' and 'quiet firing'
Dozens sworn in as US citizens as part of WorldFest naturalization ceremony. More than sixty immigrants have been sworn in as citizens of the United States during Louisville’s WorldFest event. Updated: 4 hours ago. There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding Dajour Drones’ death, and his family is...
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, NORTHWEST Kentucky,. SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the. following counties, in NORTH...
Belterra Casino Resort temporarily closed after reported water main break
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Belterra Casino closed early on Sunday evening after a water main break, according to an official with Boyd Gaming Corporation. The southern Indiana casino posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. that the casino was temporarily closed. David Strow, the vice president of corporate communications for Boyd...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
Engineer from Shelbyville credits UofL Speed School, River City Rocketry for NASA Artemis I role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "A lifelong dream for me, come true." That's how 26-year-old Alora Mazarakis, a UofL Speed School graduate, describes her role as an engineer on the launch team for Artemis I, the first of a series of NASA space missions that aims to return humans to the moon, and eventually, send them to Mars.
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
Nearly 60 people from 27 countries become US citizens during Naturalization Ceremony in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville held a ceremony Friday to welcome the country's newest citizens. A Naturalization Ceremony took place downtown at the Muhammad Ali Center, overlooking WorldFest, the city's annual cultural festival that began Friday. "America is, to me, it's the greatest place in the world,"...
Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said...
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. The nonprofit was created after Wade’s daughter was shot back in 2016. Mentoring, education, and personal growth are all parts of...
Archives: In the '80s, this rare 'car boat' was a familiar sight on the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back in the 1960s, a German company was making "car boats," a vehicle that seamlessly transitioned from land to sea. About 100 of them came to the United States, and back in the '80s, there was at least one floating around Louisville. It became a familiar...
Violence in Louisville 'devastating families' through first 8 months of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
Clark County museum hosts Elvis-themed fundraiser
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana museum decided to "shake things up" with an Elvis-themed weekend-long fundraiser. The "All Shook Up" celebration in Jeffersonville supports the Clark County Museum, which was created in 2008 by a group of people who were collectors of Clark County artifacts and memorabilia. Funds...
Man Sentenced to Prison for Interstate Stolen Property Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Millard Patrick, 53, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property. According to court documents and statements made in court, Patrick admitted to participating...
