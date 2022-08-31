Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton’s Former Tennessee Home Sells After 12 Years On The Market
After over a decade on the market, The former longtime home of Dolly Parton herself has sold. Parton used to live there with husband Carl Dean and first purchased the property in 1980. Back then, its price tag was $50,000, which the New York Post notes are the equivalent of $190,400 today.

Jimmy Fallon posts pics with Dolly Parton during ‘extra special’ trip to Dollywood
Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton are showing the way to make a living!. "The Tonight Show" host shared photos of him and country icon behind the scenes of their upcoming Christmas film on Monday. In the snaps, they appear to be at Dollywood — Parton's legendary theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
I stayed at Dolly Parton's DreamMore Resort in Tennessee and here are 7 things that surprised me
Free pink lemonade was just one surprising perk of staying at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort, Dolly Parton's hotel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
You can spend the night in Dolly Parton’s tour bus – and it comes with free tickets to her theme park
WAKING up in Dolly Parton’s bed is something many have dreamt of but only a lucky few have achieved – until recently. That’s set to change with the unveiling of a new superstar sleepover experience on board Dolly’s treasured “home on wheels”, located in the stunning Great Smoky Mountains of Eastern Tennessee.
