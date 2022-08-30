ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

Southern Baptist Convention’s abuse task force to meet in Fort Worth

In the wake of a national sexual abuse scandal, the Southern Baptist Convention’s Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force will meet in Fort Worth during Labor Day weekend to discuss reforms within the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. The meeting will take place at the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary campus...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy