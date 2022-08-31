Two harbor seal pups who were rescued earlier this summer after being abandoned on a beach in Kasilof were released back into Cook Inlet last week. The seals spent the past two-and-a-half months at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. After passing their health checks and learning to catch and eat fish, care specialists decided it was finally time for the pair of seals to return to the water.

