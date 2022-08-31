ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hashflow expands DeFi ecosystem with large market maker Wintermute

The goal of partnering with an increasing number of market-makers is that these offer quotes rather than relying on a bonding curve. That way, Hashflow users are provided with better and more consistent pricing. Hashflow has added algorithmic market maker Wintermute to its DeFi ecosystem, following a $25 million funding...
DappRadar Report: DeFi TVL is $250 billion less than its peak

The crypto industry is still feeling the effects of several breaches, including the Solana wallet attack, the Acala and Nomad exploits, and the Tornado Cash sanctions. Consequently, it isn’t surprising that the market is still bearish with the dapp activity decreased to the lowest level in the whole year.
