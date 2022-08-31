Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
Hashflow expands DeFi ecosystem with large market maker Wintermute
The goal of partnering with an increasing number of market-makers is that these offer quotes rather than relying on a bonding curve. That way, Hashflow users are provided with better and more consistent pricing. Hashflow has added algorithmic market maker Wintermute to its DeFi ecosystem, following a $25 million funding...
financefeeds.com
Ex-Morgan Stanley Kevin Lepsoe launches Infinity Exchange to disrupt crypto fixed income markets
The firm is introducing the concept of a Floating Rate with a zero bid-offer used for both lending and borrowing. It also wants to launch the first complete yield curve in DeFi with both floating and fixed rates, enabling traders to hedge their basis/rates risk and speculate along the entire length of the maturity curve.
financefeeds.com
DappRadar Report: DeFi TVL is $250 billion less than its peak
The crypto industry is still feeling the effects of several breaches, including the Solana wallet attack, the Acala and Nomad exploits, and the Tornado Cash sanctions. Consequently, it isn’t surprising that the market is still bearish with the dapp activity decreased to the lowest level in the whole year.
