Read full article on original website
Related
thepioneerwoman.com
Air Fryer Grilled Cheese
Ooh, a grilled cheese sandwich—everyone makes them, and everyone loves them! It's the kind of recipe that doesn't really need a recipe. Take a couple of slices of bread, any kind of cheese, a little butter (or a lot!), and a hot skillet, and you're on your way to an easy dinner. But after testing this favorite sandwich in The Pioneer Woman air fryer, we've got a few tips and tricks to share on how to make a truly excellent, gooey, crispy, air fryer grilled cheese sandwich. (It might be one of our best air fryer recipes ever!)
12tomatoes.com
Shepherd’s Pie Soup
Meat and potatoes at its finest. Shepherd’s Pie is like the ultimate meat and potatoes recipe. A meaty base full of beef and savory veggies topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes? Yes, please! It’s one of my go-to dinner dishes because meat and potatoes always pleases and Shepherd’s Pie is no exception. This soup takes its inspiration from that very same dish and it has all the meat and potatoes glory you know and love — it’s just tucked into a soup! That means it’s brothier and a little lighter, sure, but there are also mashed potatoes stirred right into that broth. (Seriously!)
thesouthernladycooks.com
CHEDDAR MUFFINS – 4 INGREDIENTS
Cheddar muffins are quick, easy with only 4 ingredients and a recipe you will make time and again. These cheddar muffins are wonderful with any kind of soup. They are more like a muffin than a biscuit since they are made in a muffin tin. You could cut this recipe in half or double it. They keep well and can be reheated. I think the garlic powder makes these muffins but if you are not a garlic fan, you can leave it out of use less in the recipe. We love these muffins for breakfast as well as any meal. I think you will be amazed at how simple they are to make to be as good as they are. You could freeze these muffins if you so desire. You might also like our recipe for Pineapple Blueberry Muffins made from Cinnamon Rolls.
Homemade skillet puff bread
This bread recipe is not fried bread, although it is cooked in a hot skillet. It is very similar to pita bread, or perhaps Naan bread. However, it doesn't require yeast or baking soda. I make the skillet puff bread using self-rising flour instead of using all-purpose flour. The self-rising flour allows the bread to puff up once you begin cooking it in the skillet. So, there's no need to wait hours for the yeast reaction. I do allow the dough to rest for about ten minutes, but that's optional. It only takes about five minutes to cook each piece of puffed skillet bread and about ten to fifteen minutes to prepare the dough. The puffed bread turns out perfectly soft and delicious.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can you put foil in an air fryer?
AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen
Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer.Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer will set you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s 4 Best Pasta Salad Recipes For Your Labor Day Cookout
Pasta salad comes in many varieties, and The Pioneer Woman has several recipes on hand. These are just four of Ree Drummond's favorites.
thecountrycook.net
Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies
Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
Small batch baking recipes for two to three people
Hands down, these will be the best peanut butter cookies you ever make – dense and chewy, but also ridiculously easy,” says Edd Kimber.“As a further treat, I also dip these in chocolate, because everything is better dipped in chocolate, right?”Chocolate peanut butter cookieMakes: 6Ingredients:175g light brown sugar1 large egg½ tsp vanilla extractPinch of fine sea salt225g smooth peanut butter, at room temperatureSea salt flakes, for sprinkling100g dark chocolate, meltedMethod:1. Place the sugar and egg in a large bowl and whisk together briefly until combined. Add the vanilla and salt and again whisk briefly to combine. Now add the peanut...
12tomatoes.com
Hasselback Chicken Casserole
The famed Hasselback potatoes originated in the 1940s in Sweden at a restaurant named the Hasselbacken. Their take on potatoes, slit crossways and covered in herbs and butter, allowed the flavors of the toppings to seep into the potatoes for added flavor. This is not only a delicious way to...
The Easy Hack For Grating Parmesan Cheese
Few kitchen gadgets are more daunting than your cheese grater. Yes, it looks simple enough to operate: Drag the surface of the cheese against the device's teeth and — voila — it's beautifully grated. There is one caveat, however. That previous sentence (and the act of grating cheese) both involve the word "teeth" and, if truth be known, no one enjoys using an instrument that has teeth. If you've ever lost a hefty chunk of your epidermis while converting a block of cheese into manageable shreds, you are far from alone. The grater is, after all, a dangerous device. In fact, in 2015 a man was charged with assault after attacking a woman with a cheese grater (via The Hamilton Spectator).
Habichuelas Guisadas Recipe
1 ½ pounds|680 grams green beans, washed, trimmed and cut into ½-inch sections. Heat a large skillet over medium. Add a layer of oil, then add the scallions and garlic and cook until soft, about 1 minute. Add the green beans and cook until they start to turn bright green, about 2 minutes, then stir in the broth and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer and cover. Cook until the green beans are completely tender, about 8 minutes. Season with salt, then transfer to a serving platter and drizzle with olive oil.
How To Make The Perfect Pan-Seared Steak
Pan Seared Steak has that juicy and melt-in-your-mouth texture with lots of meaty and buttery flavors! With this recipe, you don’t need to fire up the grill and you’ll get that perfect pan-seared steak each and every time. This recipe can be prepared and cooked in 30 minutes!...
therecipecritic.com
Banana Cream Pie
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. A classic dessert, made with a creamy vanilla bean and banana custard filling! This banana cream pie recipe is foolproof and ready to please a crowd!. There’s nothing quite as...
How to Make “Cocadas Mexicanas,” an Easy 2-Ingredient Coconut Candy
Crossing the border bridge between Juarez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas, the endless lines of cars are at a standstill. Candy vendors weave between cars with their colorful candy trays, Mexican desserts and bags full of refreshing chopped fruit. This is where I experienced my first cocada. What Are Cocadas?
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Angel Chicken
Some great recipes are all about cooking from scratch. This is not one of those recipes. This is about pairing chicken with five shortcut ingredients and your slow cooker and ending up with a delicious meal that took basically no effort from you. Maybe Slow Cooker Angel Chicken is named that way because it’s sent from heaven… or maybe because it’s plated over angel hair pasta. We’ll never know.
12tomatoes.com
Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic
When it comes to broccoli there are many ways to enjoy this healthy food. But, by searing it in the pan before adding the other ingredients you can add a lot more flavor to this cruciferous vegetable. This caramelized broccoli with garlic has a lovely taste that gets a boost...
One Green Planet
Weekly Spotlight: Using Peaches to Create End-of-Summer Recipes!
The summer is ending and that means it’s last call for summer produce! Peach season is here and it’s the perfect time to be enjoying this delicious stone fruit. The best part about using peaches is that you can use them in both sweet and savory recipes. If...
Comments / 0