Read full article on original website
Related
The Collector Who Stores Her Issey Miyake Collection in Her Couch
Arianna Aviram, a 28-year-old New York–based merchandiser, is internet famous. Well, niche internet famous, specifically within the archival-fashion world. She cuts a striking figure, resembling a Pre-Raphaelite beauty with delicate but severe features and a head of orange waves that reach her chest and blunt Bettie Page bangs. She’s always dressed exclusively in larger-than-life clothes by a Japanese designer from her extensive archive. “Edgy Tatooine architectural princess, but one who doesn’t need to be saved,” she says to describe her style.
Go Ahead, Carry Summer’s Fringe Bag Trend Straight Into Fall
If 2021 saw the peak of the puffed-up purse, 2022 arrived with fringe bags in tow. The kinetic handbag style has been feathering across runways—from Chloé’s Resort 2022 show to Dries Van Noten’s Spring 2022 collection. Designers seemed to be in unison, each delivering their takes on leather, suede, raffia, and yarn fringed handbags.
Meet Fashion Roadman, Fashion Critic for a New Generation
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Is fashion getting worse? Who is Rei Kawakubo? What is fashion week?. Fashion journalist Odunayo (Ayo) Ojo has amassed over 90,000 subscribers and 3 million views on his YouTube channel, Fashion Roadman, by answering...
Stylist Kate Young’s Vintage Jewellery Obsession Inspired This Chic Collab
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Celebrity stylist Kate Young has created some of the most iconic looks we’ve seen on the red carpet in recent memory, and knows better than anyone how jewelry can provide the perfect finishing touch to a showstopping look. At this year’s SAG Awards, she dressed Selena Gomez in a dazzling Bulgari Serpenti choker. At the BAFTAs, Sienna Miller embodied effortless chic in diamond tassels by Boucheron. And who could forget Margot Robbie in her Van Cleef & Arpels Zip necklace at the 2015 Oscars?
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Season 2 of Industry Captures Stealth-Wealth Style
The HBO Max drama Industry is not a show about fashion. At least, not at first glance. The techno-soundtracked banking drama, which is currently airing its second season, showcases a sea of gray and blue suits, often worn underneath the clinical glow of fluorescent office lighting in London. The drab power dressing makes sense in a world unabashedly focused on money and power. American expat Harper, the rookie protagonist, is far more concerned with throwing her direct manager under the bus to higher-ups at Pierpoint & Co. (the show’s fictional trading company) than the fit or trendiness of her suits. There are tons of calf-length pencil skirts, patent-leather flats, and Windsor-knot pinstripe ties. This is Industry in a nutshell: stealth style, worn by stealth social climbers.
Fall’s best fashion trends?
As always, our bi-weekly video series You Asked Us is here to solve your fashion and beauty dilemmas: Simply submit a question and we’ll source an answer from a Vogue editor especially for you!. In this latest episode, Vogue Club member Vanessa Marie asks Vogue Runways’s senior fashion news...
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
36 of the Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Moments of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Lopez Confirms Milky Nails Are the New French Manicure
For her second marriage celebration with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez remained as true to herself as she did at her previous wedding in Las Vegas. And we’re not just referring to her gorgeous Ralph Lauren design (and its feathered train), but her bridal manicure. While most brides opt for...
Veronica Beard Celebrated Its Juliska Tableware Collection With a Hamptons Dinner
Getting a group to the Hamptons on a Tuesday night is a tall order—but one that the sisters-in-law (Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard) behind Veronica Beard had no trouble with. The reason for the sunset dinner, which took place at Wölffer’s picturesque stables in Sagaponack, was to fete the label’s first-ever tabletop collection with Juliska, the decor label run by the husband and wife duo Capucine and David Gooding. As it turned out, the 14-piece collection called Bohemian Vine also marked Juliska's first co-designed collection, too.
My Quest for a Fashion Velcro Sneaker
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Oh, the satisfying crunch of a Velcro sneaker! That very onomatopoeic crunnnnnch signifies easy, breezy, and no-nonsense comfort. But while the sound might suggest orthopedic bliss, the shoe itself? It’s the very definition of unsexy, practically visual birth control for your hooves. (Maybe that’s the reason it’s usually beloved by children or those of advanced years.)
Introducing Electragram, an Online Stationery Company With an Old-Fashioned Feel
In 1964, Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan coined the famous maxim: “The medium is the message.” Anna Carter would agree. When living abroad with her husband, Air Mail founder and former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair Graydon Carter, and their daughter, she yearned for a more memorable yet modern way to keep in contact with their friends back in the States. Texting was lighthearted and quick, but not great for longer correspondence. (Admit it: no one fully processes every detail in a big blue block of iMessages.) Emails came across as cold and corporate, especially for milestone moments like engagements or births. Letters were memorable, sure, but took forever to reach their recipients. “I felt, in this new, hurried, technology-focused world, there’s no charmingly personal or way to be in touch with friends and family in the digital space,” Carter says.
Harry Styles Touches Down in Venice Looking Like Hollywood Royalty
Harry Styles has officially touched down in Venice! The singer is in town for the annual film festival, where he will attend the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling later this week. The film was directed by girlfriend Olivia Wilde, and stars Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan in addition to Styles and Wilde. As we’ve seen all week long, Hollywood stars have been arriving at the Venice airport in their most glamorous looks for the paparazzi, and Styles only continued on with this fashion energy. No sweats here!
Rihanna Steps Out In Another Winning Vintage Jersey
Rihanna stepped out in a head-turning XXL look last night in New York City. She opted for baggy wide-leg light wash jeans that ever-so artfully broke at the ankle to reveal a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels, a Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and an oversized royal blue jersey that had “No Limit” emblazoned in red on the front. (The red seamlessly went with RiRi’s tiny red Balenciaga bag). The vintage top is merch from No Limit Records, which was founded in 1994 by Master P.
Lutz Huelle is AZ Factory’s Newest Amigo
Lutz Huelle is AZ Factory’s latest Amigo (that’s the name of the company’s rotating guest designer program). The designer says he was surprised and delighted by the invitation, which he received in June. Though their personal styles are polar—the late AZ founder Alber Elbaz was known for his floppy bow-ties and suits, while Huelle’s uniform is a slogan T-shirt—they share a sunny outlook on life, and a desire to find new ways of doing things. AZ Factory was founded as a solutions-based and tech-forward cooperative; Huelle, who worked with Martin Margiela for a time, has focused on repurposing and upcycling existing materials.
This Was the Summer of Street Style Vintage
Everything old is new again, the saying goes. Celebs have surely taken the aphorism to heart this summer. Wearing rare and covetable vintage designer pieces for, say, a trip to the grocery store or chilling by the pool has become a key trend. That’s right, a ’90s-era Jean Paul Gaultier slip dress or a Tom Ford-era Gucci bag is no longer reserved for major moments like the red carpet or music videos. The summer of 2022 has been all about casual vintage glamor.
Naomi Watts’s Choppy Bob Is Perfect for an Autumn Refresh
What better way to mark a new season than with a fresh haircut? Naomi Watts got the memo—at least if a photograph posted by her hairstylist, Renato Campora, is anything to go by. Instagram content. This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The actor...
The Newest McKinley Bungalow Is a Masterclass in Summer Interior Design
Summer colors, for the most part, fall under the category of stark whites and ocean blues. Yet at Seaview, Robert McKinley of Studio Robert McKinley’s newest project in Montauk, the designer decided to go beyond the aesthetically obvious. Instead, the interiors are dominated by simple clean lines, painted cream floors, white shiplap walls, submarine yellow books, and maroon upholstery, whose moody hue feels like the one that inspired the old sailor’s adage: “red sky in the morning, sailor take warning.” If you needed any further proof that this wasn’t your basic beach house, in the corner of the living room is a Joe Colombo “Tube” chair from the late 1960s, purchased in Italy.
Fit for Royalty: Shop the Jeans Worn by Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Custom gowns and crown jewels often steal the spotlight, but the everyday, less-is-more outfits worn by royals are just as worthy of attention. After all, there’s certainly an art to elevating casual outfits, and our three favorite royals—Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle (yes, she is forever royalty, in my opinion)—have mastered the sartorial craft.
Timothée Chalamet Debuts His Most Daring Red Carpet Look Yet
Timothée Chalamet is no stranger to a bold red carpet look. Ever since his first major red carpet tour promoting his Oscar-nominated romance Call Me by Your Name, the 26-year-old actor has showcased his playful eye for style and love for a razor-sharp cut, whether the bejeweled Louis Vuitton harness he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, or the satin Prada workwear jacket and Cartier brooch he stepped out in at the 2020 Oscars.
Vogue Magazine
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0