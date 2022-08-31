In 1964, Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan coined the famous maxim: “The medium is the message.” Anna Carter would agree. When living abroad with her husband, Air Mail founder and former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair Graydon Carter, and their daughter, she yearned for a more memorable yet modern way to keep in contact with their friends back in the States. Texting was lighthearted and quick, but not great for longer correspondence. (Admit it: no one fully processes every detail in a big blue block of iMessages.) Emails came across as cold and corporate, especially for milestone moments like engagements or births. Letters were memorable, sure, but took forever to reach their recipients. “I felt, in this new, hurried, technology-focused world, there’s no charmingly personal or way to be in touch with friends and family in the digital space,” Carter says.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO