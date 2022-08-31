Read full article on original website
Tesla Will Battle Louisiana's Direct Sales Legislation
Tesla will challenge the state of Louisiana's law that bars the auto manufacturer from selling directly to consumers. According to Reuters, Tesla calls the state's refusal "protectionist and anti-competitive." Tesla's battle with Louisiana is the latest in a series of legal battles against several states that don't allow direct sales....
Louisiana's electrical generation fleet continues to trend away from coal toward renewable sources
(The Center Square) — Louisiana continues to shift away from coal-fired power generation to renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC announced a plan in August to build a 240-megawatt solar plant on the site of a former coal-fired plant Cleco retired last year, enough to power about 45,000 homes.
