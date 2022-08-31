Read full article on original website
Consistent presence: Alabama's pass rush makes an impact despite zero sacks
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to every play Will Anderson and Chris Braswell would say to each other that they would “meet each other in the backfield.”. While it served as an added motivation to beat their teammate to the spot, it’s one thing to say it, but a whole other thing to actually do it.
Report card: Alabama's PFF grades against Utah State
Alabama breezed through its season opener with a 55-0 victory over Utah State. The blowout saw the Crimson Tide rotate through several of its players, resulting in Pro Football Focus grades that don’t necessarily reflect the scoreline. Still, Alabama graded out pretty high, posting an overall rating of 82.2 while recording marks of 69.9 on offense and 89.4 on defense.
The good, the bad and the noteworthy: Alabama 55, Utah State 0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It turns out even the lofty betting line was a bit too modest. Opening its season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2011, Alabama put on a show for its home fans, blowing out Utah State 55-0 Saturday night. The Crimson Tide scored on...
Bryce Young's legs give opposing defenses something else to worry about
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After tearing through Alabama’s passing records last year, Bryce Young began this season with a dominant performance on the ground Saturday night. Sure, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner tossed five touchdown passes for the fourth time in his career. However, following Alabama’s 55-0 victory over Utah State, all anyone wanted to talk about was what he did with his legs.
