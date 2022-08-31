Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Register Citizen
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
Register Citizen
With second go-round in Bloomfield, developer hopes plan to turn farm into gas station complex will fly
BLOOMFIELD — Over a year after pulling his application for a Noble Gas station, convenience store, ice cream shop and winery concept, developer Michael Frisbie is back in Bloomfield with a modified plan he said he hopes will be amenable to the town and neighbors. The property on Cottage...
Register Citizen
‘Alarming:’ CT state police, DOT urge drivers to slow down as deadly crashes increase
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Speeding on Connecticut’s roads and highways is still up from pre-COVID-19 levels, state officials said, warning motorists of the dangers of traveling too fast. Josh Morgan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Transportation, said safety in transportation...
Register Citizen
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
Eyewitness News
Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
Register Citizen
Developer seeks final approval for Milford live-work units
MILFORD — Developers are seeking final approval this week to create more than a dozen live-work units —the first such offerings in the city — in buildings at Marsh Hill Business Park off Oxford Road. Oxford Condos, LLC, has proposed creation of 14 live-work units at the...
Candlewood Lake’s Blueberry Island Closed Due to Unsanitary Conditions
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT – A boating spot favored for partygoers on Candlewood Lake has been...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: ‘Kill Bob’ sign determined not directed at Stefanowski
(WTNH) – Last Monday, the Stefanowski campaign and Connecticut’s Republican Party got a little lesson in what not to do when it comes to crisis management. Bob Stefanowski, GOP candidate for governor, has a campaign office in Greenwich, and someone outside of the office spotted a sign that said, “Kill Bob.”
sheltonherald.com
Drought leads to low water levels on Candlewood Lake, boaters urged to use caution
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Boaters are urged to use caution on Candlewood Lake, where water levels have gotten noticeably low. Changing water level is not uncommon, but officials say existing drought conditions have prevented additional water from being brought in to replenish it. Fairfield County is in a Stage 2 drought.
Norwich Public Utilities investigate major power outage
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Public Utilities worked to restore a major power outage in the city on Friday. According to NPU, the outage was a result of a mechanical failure within one of their substations. While it took between 60-90 minutes, power has now been restored. NPU is working to investigate the outage to […]
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Register Citizen
DOT: Crash closes two lanes of I-95 in Milford
MILFORD — Two lanes of Interstate 95 south were closed Sunday following a crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The agency said the two-vehicle collision, which was reported at 4:56 p.m., took place between exits 40 and 39B. The crash forced crews to close the left and...
Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
The simple fact is that public safety is a huge problem in Connecticut that must be addressed now. The second part of the equation is that it is outrageously expensive to live here. The post Do you feel safe, Connecticut? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Meeting over Community Resource Officer in Southbury so packed board had to cancel
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday night, a heated meeting was over before it even started for the dozens of people who live at an adult living complex in Southbury. Many of the residents of Heritage Village turned out for tonight’s meeting with the Board of Selectmen. They were there to demand the town bring […]
Eyewitness News
Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington
The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 1, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes continue to be prevalent. The false albacore reports have been mostly quiet from South County and non-existent in the sound. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here. Offshore anglers are still reporting an excellent yellowfin bite south of Block Island, with some boats reporting as many as 30 fish in a day!
ctexaminer.com
Residents Plead for Civility as Colchester Selectmen Send Budget to Town Meeting
COLCHESTER – In a contentious meeting, residents pleaded for civility, and the Board of Selectmen voted 4-1 to move the town’s latest budget proposal to a town meeting and referendum, the third attempt to sell voters on a budget for a fiscal year that began two months ago.
Crews respond to fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven on Thursday night. Officials say the fire happened near the KFC and Advance Auto Parts between Quinnipiac Avenue and Old Foxon Road. A supervisor told News 8 that fire crews were originally called out for a […]
