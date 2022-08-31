ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Developer seeks final approval for Milford live-work units

MILFORD — Developers are seeking final approval this week to create more than a dozen live-work units —the first such offerings in the city — in buildings at Marsh Hill Business Park off Oxford Road. Oxford Condos, LLC, has proposed creation of 14 live-work units at the...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Drought leads to low water levels on Candlewood Lake, boaters urged to use caution

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Boaters are urged to use caution on Candlewood Lake, where water levels have gotten noticeably low. Changing water level is not uncommon, but officials say existing drought conditions have prevented additional water from being brought in to replenish it. Fairfield County is in a Stage 2 drought.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Norwich Public Utilities investigate major power outage

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Public Utilities worked to restore a major power outage in the city on Friday. According to NPU, the outage was a result of a mechanical failure within one of their substations. While it took between 60-90 minutes, power has now been restored. NPU is working to investigate the outage to […]
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

DOT: Crash closes two lanes of I-95 in Milford

MILFORD — Two lanes of Interstate 95 south were closed Sunday following a crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The agency said the two-vehicle collision, which was reported at 4:56 p.m., took place between exits 40 and 39B. The crash forced crews to close the left and...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington

The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
NEWINGTON, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 1, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes continue to be prevalent. The false albacore reports have been mostly quiet from South County and non-existent in the sound. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here. Offshore anglers are still reporting an excellent yellowfin bite south of Block Island, with some boats reporting as many as 30 fish in a day!
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Crews respond to fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven on Thursday night. Officials say the fire happened near the KFC and Advance Auto Parts between Quinnipiac Avenue and Old Foxon Road. A supervisor told News 8 that fire crews were originally called out for a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

