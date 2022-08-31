Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Juvenile Following Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound on...
WBOC
Dover Man Shot Leaving Magnolia Party
MAGNOLIA, Del.- A Dover man was shot leaving a party in the Magnolia area early Sunday morning. Delaware State Police say that a 37-year-old man was leaving a party on the 100 block of Orange St., just before 1:30 a.m., when he was shot in his lower extremity by an unknown person.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred in the Smyrna area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers responded to the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 24-year-old female from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of a road rage incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard in the Cheswold area when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim began passing the SUV, and as she drove by her vehicle was shot. The SUV then fled the scene and proceeded towards an unknown destination.
WDEL 1150AM
Police seek suspects in Dover armed robbery
Two men who allegedly robbed a third man at gunpoint in a parking lot are still at large, and Dover police hope you can help track them down. The victim pulled into the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot on North DuPont Highway around 11:45 p.m. Friday because his car wasn't running right, police said.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Newark Man Stuck In Killed Saturday Evening
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond...
Two 14-Year-Olds Arrested for Knifepoint Robbery of Multiple Women
HOCKESSIN, DE – Police have arrested two 14-year-old juvenile males for attempted robbery and related...
DA: Man shoots mother of his 3 children following argument inside home
While all four children were in another room, authorities say Karell Young shot the mother of his three children following an argument inside the home.
Police investigating shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Delaware County. They were called to North Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.Police say it's likely a domestic incident, and did not say the extent of the victim's injuries.No arrests have been made but investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
mountainstatesman.com
Philadelphia man sentenced after March 2021 drug bust
TAYLOR COUNTY—A Philadelphia man was sentenced in Taylor County Circuit Court after being arrested during a March 2021 drug bust on Tolley Road. 30-year-old Carlos Raydell Fernandez was originally arrested on the charges of delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy and obstruction, after a lengthy investigation was carried out by numerous agencies.
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents overnight.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond Hill Road approaching the intersection with Rankin Road. At the same time, a male pedestrian was walking in the roadway on Polly Drummond Hill Road and entered into the path of the Jeep. As a result, the front of the Grand Cherokee struck the male subject while he was in the roadway.
Video released of vehicle sought for fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run
The video shows a gray or silver sedan. Police say it should have damage to the right front side and possibly to the windshield.
WMDT.com
Man robbed outside Burlington Coat Factory in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim contacted Dover Police and told officers around 11:45 p.m. he pulled into the parking lot of Burlington after having engine trouble. The victim advised police...
4 people inside SUV that fatally struck woman in Germantown ran straight to police department: authorities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tragic crash left a woman dead in Germantown late Thursday night. Police say she was struck while walking on the sidewalk. Initially, police were calling this a hit-and-run because the driver and three passengers bailed out of the vehicle after hitting the woman but Eyewitness News has learned that all four of the people in the SUV went straight to the police department to report the crash. This deadly crash is no longer considered a hit-and-run. It happened on Greene Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, a white Chevrolet SUV was driving north when it suddenly...
Couple Facing Drug Charges, Police Say Children Were Present During Arrest
LINCOLN, DE – The Delaware State Police said when they arrived at the home of...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian critically injured while crossing Kirkwood Highway
A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a small SUV as he walked across Kirkwood Highway at the entrance to the Astro Shopping Center. New Castle County Paramedics and Mill Creek Fire Company rescue personnel found the victim lying in the road shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Wilmington Drug Dealer Gets 10 Year in Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jacquill Stovall, 33, of Wilmington, was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrew for possessing a stolen firearm and possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. According to court...
Cecil County Sheriff Deputies arrest suspect involved in home invasion
Cecil County Sheriff's office deputies responded to the block of Augustine Herman Highway Earleville in reference to a home invasion with a gunshot
Armed Robbers Seeking Riches in Safe Walk Away With Consolation Prize in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Armed men forced their way into a mechanic shop on Atlantic Street...
