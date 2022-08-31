ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Experimental Insulin-in-a-Pill Shows Promise in Rat Study

MONDAY, Sept. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – People with type 1 diabetes who need to inject insulin a few times a day could eventually be switching to an easier-to-take tablet that dissolves inside the cheek. Canadian researchers working with rodents report they have created an insulin that could be...
Teens More Likely to Vape If Parent Smokes

MONDAY, Sept. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Parents who smoke should know that their kids are more likely to vape and try smoking. Those teens were 55% more likely to try e-cigarettes than those of nonsmoking parents and 51% more likely to have tried traditional cigarettes, according to a large study out of Ireland.
