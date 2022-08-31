Attorneys for Nicole Linton Say She Suffered ‘Lapse of Consciousness’ Prior to Fatal Car Crash

Read full article on original website
Bhig Tea
2d ago
“apparent lapse of consciousness”??? I would too after that impact. So again, she had been suffering from bipolar four years or so and now all the medical professionals would like to examine & explore the nure mental status AFTER allegedly killing six innocent people. Not buying it, nope.
Reply
2
Related
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Nurse, 37, ‘suffered frightening breakdown hours before running red light at 90mph’ in horror crash that killed 6
A NURSE charged with killing six people in a horror car crash suffered a "frightening" breakdown hours before the collision, court documents claim. Nicole Linton, 37, is accused of causing the smash that saw a heavily pregnant woman and her baby killed in Los Angeles on August 4. Court documents...
Family: DUI suspect was released, only to kill their loved one in Dockweiler Beach crash
The family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in crash are demanding answers about the driver, who was arrested earlier this year in a separate, suspected DUI incident.Jennifer Bledsoe Bean, 21, was leaving a bonfire on Dockweiler Beach on June 12 when a truck slammed into her car and killed her. "Every bone in my beautiful baby body was shattered, and I'm mad," her mother, Jedon Bledsoe said.Several months later, the loss of her sister is still raw and painful for Tiffany Lewis."She had dreams. She was also a family-oriented person. She loved her life and her death was preventable,"...
Couple who witnessed deadly crash recount horror of what they saw
Sarah Blair and John Morgan were driving along Interstate 25 Monday evening with their three children when they saw what they thought was an explosion."We saw a big plume of what looked like dust, just a huge cloud of dust and all of a sudden a white car was coming very quickly into our southbound lane, into the median," Blair said.Unsure of what caused the vehicle to lose control, they knew that the driver needed help."That's when we saw the child in the car trying to climb into the front seat to get his mom's phone," Morgan said."We just realized...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Complex
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Drugging and Stealing $50,000 in Goods From Man She Met at Bar
A North Carolina woman accused of drugging and robbing a Fort Lauderdale man out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other personal belongings has been arrested and charged, NBC Miami reports. Cloe Reynicke, 23, was arrested Monday in Henderson, Nevada after she was pulled over for driving with a...
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder
Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
RELATED PEOPLE
She was already in a Florida jail. Then came a ‘horrific’ video and a sheriff’s warning
A woman has been accused of drowning her Chihuahua in her pool and later posting video of the act for her followers to see.
Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order
A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
thesource.com
Anne Heche Cause of Death Revealed, Car Crash No Longer Being Investigated
Anne Heche’s Los Angeles car crash is no longer being investigated by police. The late actress was severely injured after crashing her car into a home before it burst into flames. She was in a coma for several days before being declared legally brain dead in the state of California as doctors harvested her organs, before eventually passing away on August 14.
Authorities: Elderly woman dies days after badly beaten by daughter with broomstick
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman is facing charges after she is accused of badly beating her 83-year-old mother with a broomstick. Her mother later died. Loretta Barr, 65, is facing aggravated manslaughter and assault charges. Gloucester County officials say the incident happened at an apartment in Washington Township on the 2200 block of Woodmont Circle. Investigators say Barr badly beat her mother with a broomstick, hitting her several times on her side and on her head on Aug. 6. Eyewitness News spoke with several neighbors who say they've been kept in the dark and have been trying to figure out what happened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
Woman Charged With Murder After Kiss With Inmate During Visitation Goes Horribly Wrong
A woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility and is currently being held in the Hickman County jail, the TDOC said.The charges come...
Bodycam footage shows woman crying out ‘I don’t want to die’ during fatal arrest in Salt Lake City
Bodycam footage released by the Salt Lake City Police department shows a 40-year-old woman crying out “I don’t want to die” during her arrest which was found to have contributed to her death several weeks later, according to medical examiners in Utah. Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was arrested on 11 January and body camera footage of the incident was released on Thursday. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune. “Help! They’re going to kill me! Help me!” she can be heard yelling in the footage. “Please don’t shoot!” she later shouted. “Don’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son
A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
People
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
After fight with boyfriend, woman called her ex. He fatally shot her, Florida police say
The woman called him after an argument with her boyfriend at a 7-Eleven, according to a police report.
Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’
The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 3