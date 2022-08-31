ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitalbnews.org

Mississippi Water Crisis Is ‘Racism to the Umpteenth Degree,’ Residents Say

The water crisis that has left residents of Jackson, Mississippi, struggling to bathe, cook, and flush their toilets has been decades in the making. For years, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked for financial assistance from the state government to alleviate the city’s infrastructure needs. Local organizers, rather than wait on the government, have developed their own networks to distribute bottled water and help neighbors pay for hotel rooms and food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
Jackson, MS
Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
Jackson, MS
Restaurants
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
WKRG

Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi business owner admits to role in dumping industrial waste into city sewer

A Mississippi business owner admitted Wednesday in federal court to dumping industrial waste into a city’s sewer system. The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty today for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Mexican Cuisine#Mexican American#Good Food#Food Drink#African Americans#Latinos#European Americans#Asians#Jackson Ms Margaritas
Insider

'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'

Flickr (I do not own rights to this photography) I love the idea of barbeque in the backyard on Memorial Day. Sometimes though it gets a little hot and you've had a long week. This year I decided I'm going out for a nice protein sized burger. I compiled a list of places. I found these online and wanted to share them with you. Here's the list I found. I will be going to number #3, so wait for it. So many places on my bucket list. Here goes to them.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

National media’s narrative on the Jackson water crisis breaks along ideological lines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National media outlets are wading into Jackson’s water crisis, and exactly who is to blame depends on the outlets’ ideological leanings. Left-leaning media, for instance, say the problem is the result of Mississippi’s history of racism, coupled with a white, Republican-led state government that has refused to help a majority Black, Democrat-led city.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Madison County Journal

Newest Madison carwash open for business

MADISON – The new GoShine Express Carwash on Highway 51 is open for business to give residents here another option to keep their cars clean. Although the new carwash had a soft opening to the public on August 10, the City of Madison held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning along with free carwashes to those who attended as thanks for supporting the business.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 2-4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bert Kreisher: Fully Loaded Comedy Special – Friday – Brandon Wind down and laugh the work week away Friday night […]
JACKSON, MS
altoday.com

Douglas Carswell: Why no water in Jackson?

An American city of 150,000 people is without running water. Pumps at the main water treatment plant in Jackson, Mississippi, failed this week. Low water pressure means that many homes and businesses can’t even run the taps. Those who are getting a trickle are advised not to clean their teeth with it, let alone drink it, since it is likely contaminated.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy