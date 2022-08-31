Read full article on original website
Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis
Brett Farve was paid $1.1 million in federal welfare by Mississippi officials, meanwhile, the Jackson water crisis was looming for decades. The post Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
capitalbnews.org
Mississippi Water Crisis Is ‘Racism to the Umpteenth Degree,’ Residents Say
The water crisis that has left residents of Jackson, Mississippi, struggling to bathe, cook, and flush their toilets has been decades in the making. For years, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked for financial assistance from the state government to alleviate the city’s infrastructure needs. Local organizers, rather than wait on the government, have developed their own networks to distribute bottled water and help neighbors pay for hotel rooms and food.
Jackson’s new worry: More water pressure could break pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Water pressure slowly improved in Mississippi’s capital city Friday but officials outlined numerous challenges and occasional setbacks as they worked to restore running water from the city’s aging, neglected water system to all in the city of 150,000. A minor leak in an...
Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
Mississippi business owner admits to role in dumping industrial waste into city sewer
A Mississippi business owner admitted Wednesday in federal court to dumping industrial waste into a city’s sewer system. The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty today for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
EPA staff found City of Jackson, Mississippi, water department had insufficient staffing, leading to gaps in routine and preventative maintenance, report says
During a March 2022 site visit, US Environmental Protection Agency staff found that the City of Jackson, Mississippi, did not have adequate staffing for its water system and that as a result of that, routine and preventative maintenance on parts of the system were not being performed.
Jackson water crisis forces residents to find alternatives
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The water pressure at James Brown’s home in Jackson was so low the faucets barely dripped. He couldn’t cook. He couldn’t bathe. But he still had to work. The 73-year-old tree-cutter hauled bags of ice into his truck at a gas station...
Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
National media’s narrative on the Jackson water crisis breaks along ideological lines
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National media outlets are wading into Jackson’s water crisis, and exactly who is to blame depends on the outlets’ ideological leanings. Left-leaning media, for instance, say the problem is the result of Mississippi’s history of racism, coupled with a white, Republican-led state government that has refused to help a majority Black, Democrat-led city.
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
Newest Madison carwash open for business
MADISON – The new GoShine Express Carwash on Highway 51 is open for business to give residents here another option to keep their cars clean. Although the new carwash had a soft opening to the public on August 10, the City of Madison held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning along with free carwashes to those who attended as thanks for supporting the business.
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bert Kreisher: Fully Loaded Comedy Special – Friday – Brandon Wind down and laugh the work week away Friday night […]
Restaurant owner wants leaders held responsible for Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis continues to impact the local economy. Many restaurants in the city are losing money trying to make up for the lack of water. An on-going issue with seemingly no end in sight. Chef Derek Emerson, the owner of Walker’s Drive In, said his Jackson location […]
Water well at Mississippi Fairgrounds operating in response to Jackson emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — A well installed this year at the Mississippi Fairgrounds is being used to respond to Jackson's water emergency. The Fairgrounds are serving as a staging area and as one of the seven water distribution sites. "On the south side of the Coliseum, we are serving as...
Douglas Carswell: Why no water in Jackson?
An American city of 150,000 people is without running water. Pumps at the main water treatment plant in Jackson, Mississippi, failed this week. Low water pressure means that many homes and businesses can’t even run the taps. Those who are getting a trickle are advised not to clean their teeth with it, let alone drink it, since it is likely contaminated.
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon fat and oil recycling business, has pled guilty to illegally dumping industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system. On Wednesday, Robert David Douglas, 60,...
