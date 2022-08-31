Read full article on original website
Old drugs hint at new ways to beat chronic pain
Pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, but many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study published in Science Translational Medicine points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA – Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children’s Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and eclipse the opioid epidemic.
Simple blood test predicts neurotoxic complications of CAR-T cell therapy
Cell-based immunotherapy called CAR-T cell therapy has revolutionized the treatment of several cancers. The treatment uses genetically modified T cells to target and attack certain types of leukemia and lymphoma. While it can eliminate cancer in some patients who would otherwise succumb to the disease, it also comes with the risk of a range of side effects, some of which affect brain function and can be life-threatening.
Previous variants of SARS-CoV-2 provide protection against Omicron BA.5 infection
Vaccinated people who were infected by the first Omicron subvariants have four times greater protection than vaccinated people who were not infected. These results are part of a study that will be published today in the prestigious scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine*. The study published now was led...
A near-death experience worsens some cancer cells
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death. In doing so, they persist and lead to cancer recurrence. The findings may serve as the basis for drugs that prevent relapses by inhibiting cancer cells from gaining these persistence traits. The research was published today in Cell.
Inhibiting key metabolic enzyme shows promise against melanoma
LA JOLLA, CALIF. – Sept 01, 2022 – Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze’ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
New method eradicates deadly brain tumors by ‘starving’ them of energy source
Dramatic results in glioblastoma research: eliminating the astrocytes (a major class of brain cells) surrounding the tumors or inhibiting their ability to supply energy to the glioblastoma cells resulted in cancer cell death, and tumor regression within several days. The researchers: “These findings provide a promising basis for developing effective...
The structure of protein RAF1 revealed: a key step in the development of new drugs against lung cancer
One of the main challenges in oncology is the development of drugs against KRAS oncogenes. These oncogenes -genes that cause cancer when mutated – are responsible for a quarter of all human cancers, including the three tumor types with the highest mortality rates: lung adenocarcinoma, colorectal carcinoma and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
Drug combo therapy in mice blocks drug resistance, halts tumor growth
An experimental combination of two drugs halts the progression of small cell lung cancer, the deadliest form of lung cancer, according to a study in mice from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Grenoble Alpes University in Grenoble, France, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
New technology offers pathways to finding treatments for kidney disease
Chronic kidney disease and eventual kidney failure are incurable diseases that affect 13% of the U.S. population, particularly those with high blood pressure and diabetes. These diseases degrade the “podocyte” cells of the kidney that maintain the body’s blood filtration system, eventually sending patients to dialysis. Chronic...
‘This Is Us’ Alzheimer’s storyline reduces stigma and promotes family discussions
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2022 – The primetime television drama “This Is Us” drew millions of viewers to a compelling narrative about Alzheimer’s disease and family caregiving – and viewers thought it helped reduce stigma around dementia and motivate family discussions about plans for aging, according to new research led by the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.
