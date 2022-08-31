Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Chase On ATV
Tulsa Police engaged in a chase with two people who were riding on ATVs near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road on Saturday night. According to the police, the people on the ATVs were running stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic. Police took one of the suspects into...
Police looking for driver of a blue truck that struck person in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on North Mingo early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the area of Pine and North Mingo just after 5 a.m. and discovered a person dead in the road, police said. Police said they found debris of a...
Fundraiser announced for children involved in Pryor crash
TULSA, Okla. — A fundraiser has been announced for the family involved in a crash in Pryor earlier this week. Four children along with their mother were traveling to visit family, according to the GoFundMe page. Police said the minivan the family was in was stopped at a traffic...
Four-year-old boy involved in Pryor crash dies from his injuries, family says
TULSA, Okla. — A four-year-old boy who was involved in a car accident in Pryor last week has died from his injuries, his family said on Sunday. Sevyn Nelson, 4, died on Saturday at a Tulsa hospital, a family spokesperson told FOX23. Three other children and the children’s mother were also involved in the crash on Aug. 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TPD investigating fatal attempted burglary
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male at the bottom of the stairs dead from a gunshot wound.
Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar
An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
KTUL
Crooks compromise local USPS mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mail boxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows...
Broken Arrow residents concerned with residential speeding can utilize traffic program
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Speeding in residential neighborhoods is a common complaint from concerned residents, the City of Broken Arrow says. The legal speed limit on all Broken Arrow city residential streets is 25 mph, even if the road does not have a posted speed limit sign. Speed limit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two ejected from boat after striking sandbar on Lake Eufaula
LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — Two people were ejected from a boat after striking a sandbar when the boat was trying to stop Friday night on Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said as the boat was heading south toward the Belle Star Boat Ramp, the boat hit...
Montana man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
A Montana man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday.
Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Injured After Boat Hits Sandbar On Lake Eufaula
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person was injured following a crash on Lake Eufaula. According to troopers, the boat hit an underwater sandbar ejecting two people from the vessel on Friday. Only one passenger was hurt, they were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition. Troopers...
Tulsa police arrest two people for July murder at Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people in a murder that happened at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa in July. Police said 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet was arrested for first-degree murder on Tuesday, and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication on Thursday.
Two men killed in Osage County crash
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
News On 6
Police Arrest 2 In Connection To Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Near Downtown Tulsa Landmark
--- Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
KOCO
Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
Endangered Missing Advisory Issued For Missing 22-Year-Old Man
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder. Troopers...
KTUL
Jenks defeats Owasso in home opener
TULSA, Okla. — In the Trojan's home opener, Jenks' defense was put to the test against the Owasso Rams. They passed. The two powerhouse programs kept it scoreless through the first quarter. Jenks put up their first touchdown during the second quarter on a pass from Ike Owens. The Rams tied the game at seven before halftime on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
Comments / 3