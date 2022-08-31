ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

KTUL

Crooks compromise local USPS mailboxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mail boxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows...
TULSA, OK
#Police#Violent Crime#Sapulpa Times#Honeywell
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Injured After Boat Hits Sandbar On Lake Eufaula

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person was injured following a crash on Lake Eufaula. According to troopers, the boat hit an underwater sandbar ejecting two people from the vessel on Friday. Only one passenger was hurt, they were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition. Troopers...
EUFAULA, OK
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Jenks defeats Owasso in home opener

TULSA, Okla. — In the Trojan's home opener, Jenks' defense was put to the test against the Owasso Rams. They passed. The two powerhouse programs kept it scoreless through the first quarter. Jenks put up their first touchdown during the second quarter on a pass from Ike Owens. The Rams tied the game at seven before halftime on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
JENKS, OK

