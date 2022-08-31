Read full article on original website
Dragons Sweep Cloud County, Friends JV
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The No. 13-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team showed some resiliency after a tough league loss on Wednesday night with a pair of sweeps on Friday at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons hit .326 and had 10 service aces in a 25-18, 25-16, 26-18 Jayhawk...
Bullpups Open the High School Football Season at Home, Defeating Great Bend
McPherson, Kan. – High School Football made its return back to McPherson on Friday Night, as the Bullpups hosted the Great Bend Panthers at McPherson Stadium. Before fans could comfortably find their seat, the Bullpups were able to force a turnover on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, as Gavin Richardson would come up with the Pups first takeaway.
Nickerson Starts New Era with Convincing Win
LYONS, Kan. – Nickerson ended last season with a positive by winning its only game of the season. This season, the Panthers had some optimism with a new era starting under coach Taylor Bauman, and they kept the momentum going with a dominant 28-0 win Friday at Lyons. The...
Dragon Women Second; Larson 5th at Masterson Twilight
Hutchinson, Kan. (bluedragonsports.com)- Backed by the eighth-fastest time in course history by freshman Serenity Larson, the Hutchinson Community College women’s cross country team placed second in the season-opening 2022 Terry Masterson Twilight Classic on Thursday night at Fun Valley. Larson ran a Blue Dragon-debut time of 18 minutes, 21.92...
Trinity Knocks Off Perennial Power Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. – The Trinity Catholic football team may have announced its presence to the rest of Class 1A Friday. Taking on perennial power Sedgwick, a 1A semifinalist last season, Trinity was trying to shake off a rare losing season last season, as the Celtics went 4-5. But with 10 starters back on both sides of the ball, Trinity showed what it could be capable of this season by beating Sedgwick 24-18 on Friday in Sedgwick.
MMS Opens the Football Season; 7th and 8th Grade Results from Thursday
McPherson, Kan. – The McPherson 8th Grade Football team opened the season at Grant Complex Thursday, taking on Valley Center where they would fall 14-0. “Really proud of the way our 8th-grade boys competed last night against an excellent Valley Center team. Said Coach Heath Gerstner, “They were the better team and were very physical.” It was 0-0 at halftime and Gerstner felt they had let some opportunities get away to have a lead potentially, but penalties and some breakdowns would prove costly in the second half.
MHS Boys Claim 4th, Girls 6th in Opening Cross Country Invitational Thursday
Great Bend, Kan. – The Bullpup Cross Country team opened the season Thursday, both varsity teams were able to set new times for the season that they look to improve on, while improving on their average time as a team by over a minute from their meet last season at the Lake Barton Course.
Buhler Can’t Keep Up in Second Half in Loss to Andover Central
BUHLER, Kan. – A much-anticipated Class 4A semifinal rematch looked the part Friday at Crusader Stadium well into the second half. But Buhler ultimately couldn’t keep up, and Andover Central pulled away late for a 35-13 win. Andover Central handed Buhler its only two losses last season, one...
Bulldog Cross Country Teams Kick off 2022 Season at Terry Masterson Twilight
Hutchinson, Kan. (macbulldogs.com) – The McPherson College Cross Country team got off to a great start at the 21 team Terry Masterson Twilight hosted by Hutchinson Community College. The men finished 7th overall led by a 21st place finish by Freshman Alexander Holmes with a 4 mile time of...
SC’s Troyer inducted into Kansas Speech and Communication Association’s College Hall of Fame
STERLING, Kan. – Team accolades are nothing new for Sterling College Forensics Coach, Ken Troyer. He was recently honored for his individual accomplishments as a coach by being inducted into Kansas Speech and Communication Association’s College Hall of Fame in its Class of 2022. “Congratulations to Ken Troyer...
WSU Awarded $51 Million to Advance Smart Manufacturing in South Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced today will award $51.4 million to Wichita State University to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart manufacturing technologies for South Kansas. The funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Build Back...
Technique Manufacturing Receives Small Business Award
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Technique Manufacturing began in 1990 with 6 employees. In 1994, Ted Robinson came to Technique to take a position with the plan to become the future owner. Ted’s early responsibilities included helping bridge the gap between sales and production to help with efficiency of the business. By 1996, Ted was a 50% shareholder and in 2019 took over as 100% owner, just before the pandemic began.
Hutchinson Art Association Accepting Artwork for 2022 Members Art Show
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Artist members of the Hutchinson Art Association are invited to submit artwork to the 2022 Members Art Show. All mediums are accepted and artists of all ages are welcome. Submissions are being taken September 1st – 29th. Requirements:. Artists can submit one piece each to...
Reno County Health Department Temporarily Pausing COVID-19 Boosters
Reno County, Kan. – The Reno County Health Department is pausing booster vaccinations until the new bivalent Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrive. The shipment is expected sometime during the week of September 12. Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine...
