Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show
A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
Morning Sun
Viral post heralds Rosebush diner’s reopening
Saturday morning, while most everyone was sleeping, Chris Bair was preparing to officially reopen his popular Rosebush diner by dropping a social media post. The post was the first firm hint about the future of Roz’s Diner. “OPEN!!! Fri,Sat,Sun 8-1:30 Lots to do and it won’t be perfect but...
Afroman to Host Another Golf Outing in Mt. Pleasant This October
The OG Afroman Golf Outing is happening in Mt. Pleasant, MI this October. Earlier this year Afroman hosted a sold-out golf outing in Adrian, Michigan, and is now returning for another outing in the Mitten this fall. The OG Afroman Golf Outing will be taking place on October 9th in Mt. Pleasant and registration is open now.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Morning Sun
Boil water advisory lifted in Mt. Pleasant
Mt. Pleasant has announced the boil water advisory has been lifted throughout the city, and consumption of drinking water may resume immediately. After two rounds of testing, all water samples have passed. Residents may notice the smell of chlorine in water, due to Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) request for elevated chlorine during the boil water advisory.
secondwavemedia.com
A landmark Midland bar is getting new life
On a recent weekday morning, Frick’s Sports Bar was a beehive of activity after sitting dormant for over two years. The watering hole located on North Saginaw Road in northwest Midland is being renovated under the watchful eye of one of the new owners, Kurt Busard. The long-time hospitality professional and Jeff Rekeweg, a long-time professional in athletics, teamed up to buy Frick’s from the Smith family on June 8.
Downtown Bay City seasonal road closure to reopen to traffic earlier than expected
BAY CITY, MI - The Feet on the Street season will come to an abrupt close early this year for a portion of Bay City’s downtown area due to necessary construction work. Bay City announced that crews will begin construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work will include the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners. The project is expected to be finished on Nov. 15 of this year.
Efforts to Rescue Dog on Cranberry Lake Extends to 16 Days
A Great Dane named Zaria has been surviving on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for 16 days. “Initially we got the call last Wednesday, and the dog has been on the island prior to that,” said Clare County Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson. Dodson said Zaria only traveled about 200...
Midland man, 26, killed in crash
Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
Morning Sun
Car accident causes one fatality and a damaged garage
A car accident at Broadway and Summerton Road resulted in a vehicle crashing into resident’s garage and the fatality of a car passenger. The incident involved the 19-year-old female driver of a 2011 Black GMC Terrain from Beaverton and the 80-year-old female driver of 2010 White Ford Ecosport from Howard City. An 81-year-old male passenger from Howard City was riding in the Ecosport.
WNEM
Sheriff: Midland man dies after hitting deer
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Midland man. Sunday morning around 6:48 a.m., investigators said that two people on their way to work came across the wreckage of 2006 Buick Lucerne in the east side ditch of M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township.
wsgw.com
Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize
A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
WWMT
Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
WNEM
Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
wsgw.com
Driver Strikes Deer; Dies In Crash
Sunday morning (September 4th) just before seven, two motorists on their way to work came across a wrecked car in the ditch along M 53 just south of Hunter Road in Huron County’s Dwight Township. After stopping to check things out, they found that the lone occupant driver had been ejected and was lying deceased near the car.
GRPD: Man dead after shooting in SE Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded.
Morning Sun
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
Pinconning-area gas station robbed at gunpoint of cash, lottery tickets
PINCONNING TWP, MI — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery of a Pinconning Township gas station. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported hold-up at the Express Stop at 520 E. Pinconning Road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The male clerk told deputies a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him, and said, “This is a robbery.”
Police ID woman in wheelchair killed in Walker crash
Authorities have released the name of the woman using an electric wheelchair who was killed in a crash in Walker Thursday morning.
MLive.com
34th-year volleyball coach Dianna Sutton is dismissed at Bay City All Saints
BAY CITY, MI – Partway into her 34th season at the helm, Dianna Sutton is out as Bay City All Saints volleyball coach. Sutton said school administrators notified her this week that she had been fired after they received complaints about her conduct from players.
