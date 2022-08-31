McPherson, Kan. – The McPherson 8th Grade Football team opened the season at Grant Complex Thursday, taking on Valley Center where they would fall 14-0. “Really proud of the way our 8th-grade boys competed last night against an excellent Valley Center team. Said Coach Heath Gerstner, “They were the better team and were very physical.” It was 0-0 at halftime and Gerstner felt they had let some opportunities get away to have a lead potentially, but penalties and some breakdowns would prove costly in the second half.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO