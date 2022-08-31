Read full article on original website
McPherson Fire to Host Meet-and-Greet on Saturday
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Anyone interested in an exciting career as a Firefighter is invited to join the McPherson Firefighters at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10 for a chance to get in on the action. The meet-and-greet event will give residents the opportunity to experience hands-on fire operations, learn...
New Evidence to be Released in Great Bend 2002 Double Homicide
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KPR) – Investigators say they have new evidence in a cold case double homicide in Great Bend. KSN reports that 24-year-old Mandy Alexander was working and 79-year-old Mary Drake was a customer at the Dolly Madison bakery where their bodies were found on September 4th, 2002.
McPherson Hospital Announces Convenient Drug Take-back Program for Leftover Household Medications
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Hospital announced Friday, it has established a convenient medication take-back program for easy disposal of leftover, unused and out-of-date prescription and over-the counter medications. In an effort to help reduce the risk of drugs in the home that can potentially harm children,. teens or adults,...
McPherson Battle of the Badges is Next Week; Donors Needed
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The American Red Cross is hosting the McPherson Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, Sept. 12-13 at Trinity Lutheran Church in McPherson. The need for blood is constant and patients rely on all of us to help. “Our appointments for next week’s Battle of the Badges...
Dr. Don Dirksen, DDS
Dr. Don Dirksen, DDS, 86, finished his final marathon at his home in Wichita and went to be with the Lord August 31, 2022. He was the first-born son of Martin H. and Dorothy (Harrison) Dirksen on August 14, 1936 in Hutchinson. As a child, Don traveled to many places...
Buhler Cross Country Hoping to Make Another Title Run, Starts Solidly at Great Bend
GREAT BEND, Kan. – To say the start of a new season comes with anticipation for Buhler cross country would be an understatement. The boys’ program has claimed the last four 4A state titles. The girls have been perennial contenders as well, winning a championship of their own in 2019.
Get Your Tickets to the Next Dillon Lecture Series on Sept. 20
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Tickets to the next Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday, Sept. 20 are now available. Keven Lockett, Partner & CFO of Fulcrum Global Capital will be the feature speaker. Lockett earned his bachelor’s degree in account from Kansas State University while breaking many school records on the...
Dean Branscom
Dean Branscom, 92, passed away September 3, 2022, in Cunningham, KS. He was born April 12, 1930, in Turon, KS, to Roby Jackson Branscom and Alta Marie (Patterson) Branscom. Dean was a 1950 graduate of Turon High School, Turon, KS. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Hutchinson Community College (HCC) Quarterback Club, the South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, South Hutchinson, KS, and former 4-H leader.
Margaret Marcene (Watts) Rauch
Margaret Marcene Rauch, 89, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 3, 2022, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. She was born December 19, 1932, in What Cheer, Iowa, the daughter of John H. and Gail E. Height Watts. Marcene has resided in Lyons since 1960, formerly of Garden City, Kansas. She attended Deep River High School, Deep River, Iowa. Marcene was a homemaker, nurse’s aide at Good Samaritan Society of Lyons, and a clerk at Fuller’s Market in Lyons. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Lyons, and the Lyons Women’s Bowling League. Marcene enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially tennis, college basketball, and baseball. On March 13, 1950, Marcene was united in marriage with Marvin Louis Rauch in Ottawa, Kansas. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2017. She is also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Louie, Gene, and Richard Watts; sister, Patricia Taylor; grandson, Richard Lattimer; and great-granddaughter, Emmy Strong. Marcene is survived by her son, Marvin L. Rauch Jr. and wife Lori of Little River, KS; three daughters, Marcia L. Kepley and husband Dee of Sterling, Melinda M. Browning and husband Ray of Hutchinson, KS, and Michelle L. Sauer and husband Joe of Geneseo, KS; brother, John Watts of Seattle, WA; two sisters, Darlene Denison and Marilyn Ward both of Iowa; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Visitation will be 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Kindred Hospice or Rice County Healthcare Foundation (for the Swing Bed Unit) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Paul “Sonny” W. Monroe
Paul White “Sonny” Monroe 91, died August 27, 2022, at home in Plevna, Kansas. Paul was born in Sidney, Ohio on January 12, 1931, the son of Paul William and Anna Atkinson Monroe. His father had operated a Hardware store in Sidney for many years and in his...
Mike Miller
Mike Miller, 75, died August 13, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born April 23, 1947, in Long Beach, CA, the son of Dean Calvin Baker and Dorothy May (Barrett) Hollingsworth. Mike is survived by: sons, Tom of Lawrence, Robert of Wichita, Tim of Phoenix; daughters, Allison Oliver...
Marlys Joan Bernard
Marlys Joan Bernard, 82, of Hutchinson, died on August 31, 2022, at Hospice House. She was born October 7, 1939, in Little River, to Glenn and Marjorie (Clarke) Stowe. Marlys moved to Hutchinson in 1958 and graduated from Adela Hale Business College. Her first job was with the county attorney’s office in Hutchinson as a legal secretary. Marlys the worked for Dick Rome and Tim Chambers in their private practices. She went back to work in the county / district attorney’s office in 1984, as its first full-time diversion coordinator. Marlys was a member of the Kansas Victims Assistance Association and the board of directors for Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Center of Hutchinson, serving as secretary, treasurer, and president. She retired as victim-witness coordinator for the Reno County district attorney’s office in 2007, after 23 years.
R. Jolene Cook
R. Jolene Cook, 80, passed away September 1, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born December 22, 1941, in Sterling, KS, to Carl Thomas and Rosetta Emmegene (Hunt) Mitzner. On July 7, 1961, Jolene married Weldon A. Cook, in South Hutchinson. They shared over 60 years of marriage, prior...
Phyllis Hendrickson
Phyllis Lee Hendrickson, 77, of Hutchinson, died August 31, 2022, at her home. She was born February 5, 1945, in Hutchinson, to Joseph A. and Ola M. (Fletcher) Kunzie. Phyllis graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1964. She was a homemaker whose whole life revolved around her family. Phyllis also had a big heart for animals. She was of the Baptist faith.
Sheryl Lynne Smith
Sheryl Lynne (Allison) Smith, 71, of Buhler, Kansas, passed on August 28, 2022. Sheryl was born on June 26, 1951 in Lyons, Kansas. She was first chair clarinet in the Pride of Lyons Marching Band and valedictorian of the graduating class of 1969. She followed her passions to Fort Hays State University where she marched with the Tiger Marching Band and majored in art education. Here she met a handsome economics major, Rick Smith. They met in art class when Rick claimed he needed help drawing some birds. Rick and Sheryl were married August 10, 1973. This union was blessed with three children: daughter Tara Goans and husband Lonnie of Buhler, KS, daughter Mindy Fry and husband Andrew of Shawnee, KS, and son Brett Smith and wife Julie of Buhler, KS.
Ruth A. Arpin
Ruth Agnes Arpin, 84, died August 31, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born April 10, 1938, in Clifton, KS, to Albert and Erma (Gepner) Odette. Ruth graduated from Clyde High School. For over 50 years, she ran a daycare out of her home. Ruth was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Hutchinson.
Dragons Move to 4-0 with Home-Opening Shutout
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Sophomore Aimee Maher‘s penalty kick in the 25th minute was the lone tally and sent the Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2017. Maher’s fourth career penalty kick and a strong defensive effort pace the...
Buhler Tennis 2nd at Maize Invite, Finished One Point Shy of Three-Peat
MAIZE, Kan. – Buhler tennis headed to Maize on Thursday with hopes of a three-peat against a talented field at the Maize Invite. The Crusaders came oh so close, ultimately finishing 2nd, one point shy of tournament champion Wichita Collegiate. In one singles, Olivia Frederick improved her record to...
Bulldogs Fall to #23 Bethel in Season Opener
North Newton, Kan. – The McPherson College Football team opened their season Saturday taking on the Bethel Threshers, who enter the season #23 in the NAIA. The Bulldogs were able to drive down the field on their first possession, as quarterback Tristan Szabo would find Arian Cervoni out of the backfield, as he would bulldoze his way into the endzone giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
