Margaret Marcene Rauch, 89, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 3, 2022, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. She was born December 19, 1932, in What Cheer, Iowa, the daughter of John H. and Gail E. Height Watts. Marcene has resided in Lyons since 1960, formerly of Garden City, Kansas. She attended Deep River High School, Deep River, Iowa. Marcene was a homemaker, nurse’s aide at Good Samaritan Society of Lyons, and a clerk at Fuller’s Market in Lyons. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Lyons, and the Lyons Women’s Bowling League. Marcene enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially tennis, college basketball, and baseball. On March 13, 1950, Marcene was united in marriage with Marvin Louis Rauch in Ottawa, Kansas. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2017. She is also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Louie, Gene, and Richard Watts; sister, Patricia Taylor; grandson, Richard Lattimer; and great-granddaughter, Emmy Strong. Marcene is survived by her son, Marvin L. Rauch Jr. and wife Lori of Little River, KS; three daughters, Marcia L. Kepley and husband Dee of Sterling, Melinda M. Browning and husband Ray of Hutchinson, KS, and Michelle L. Sauer and husband Joe of Geneseo, KS; brother, John Watts of Seattle, WA; two sisters, Darlene Denison and Marilyn Ward both of Iowa; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Visitation will be 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Kindred Hospice or Rice County Healthcare Foundation (for the Swing Bed Unit) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

