Salina man killed in motorcycle crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left […]
KWCH.com
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a man Sunday afternoon following a wrong-way crash in northwest Wichita. He’s believed to be responsible for several other incidents. Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the call of a driver in his 40s threatening others...
Wichita man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Hutchinson Fire Chief looking to be proactive to keep Fair safe
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a fire in the grandstand during the 2021 Kansas State Fair, Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer is doing everything his department can to make sure that doesn't happen this year. "When I pulled up on scene, there was flames coming out of the vent at...
WIBW
Salina police search for woman who used counterfeit $100 bill at gas station
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill to get gas at the end of August. The Salina Police Department said that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger pulled up to the gas pumps at Casey’s, 1100 E Iron Ave.
New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend Dolly Madison murders
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at […]
KAKE TV
Local pastor dies unexpectedly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly this morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully early this morning. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allison, Isabella Hope; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
WIBW
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business lawyer in Wichita has been suspended from practicing law in Kansas for a year after multiple violent crime charges for hitting his wife and ex-wife and lying about his alcoholism. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Case No. 124,955: In the...
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
KAKE TV
'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
Missing Wichita woman’s car found, but not her
The Wichita Police Department is trying to find a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 24. Police believe she may be in danger.
KAKE TV
KWCH.com
McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”. Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina
Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
KWCH.com
Wichita police searching for missing 39-year-old woman
Rising Star: 17th year coach adapting to the 6-man game as Tescott makes switch. The Tescott Trojans are one of 26 teams playing at the 6-man level this football season. Players and coaches alike are adapting to the rule changes of wild west football. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:52...
Kansas officers graduate Use of Force Instructor Training Program
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) concluded their two-week Use of Force Instructor Training Program Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program provided the attending officers with foundational information and skills to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others making...
Salina woman arrested after 2-vehicle wreck; girl taken to hospital
A local woman was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck in northwestern Salina Tuesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Erin Hobson, 31, of Salina, was northbound on N. College Avenue in a 2017 Kia Sorento when she allegedly ran a stop sign at W. Ash Street and struck a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Garrett Smith, 21, of Salina.
Haysville medical clinic to shut down
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
