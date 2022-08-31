ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Results in the five most expensive Democratic Michigan Senate primaries

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174GLt_0hcxx0Zn00

Democratic primary elections for all 38 districts in the Michigan State Senate took place on Aug. 2, 2022. Of the 38 districts up for election in 2022, 14 had a Democratic primary election with more than one candidate.

Across all contested Democratic primary elections, candidates raised $2.2 million. Incumbents raised an average of $192,184 per candidate and challengers raised an average of $15,090 per candidate.

Five primary elections with the most fundraising

The table below details the five Democratic primary elections with the most fundraising in the State Senate. Winning candidates’ names are in bold.

District Money Raised Officeholder Candidates

District 8 $669,873 Douglas Wozniak (R) Mallory McMorrow and Marshall Bullock

District 3 $392,930 Sylvia Santana (D) Stephanie Chang, Toinu Reeves, Alberta Tinsley-Talabi, and John Ulaj

District 27 $240,280 Jim Ananich (D) John Cherry, Monica Galloway, Bill Swanson, and David Davenport

District 2 $213,096 Adam Hollier (D) Sylvia Santana, Maurice Sanders, and Adel Mozip

District 5 $165,978 Betty Jean Alexander (D) Dayna Polehanki and Velma Overman

The officeholders above are listed for the current districts they hold. However, this is a redistricting year, so candidates have been identified below as incumbents even if they are running in a different district than they currently hold.

#1 District 8 – $669,873

Incumbent Marshall Bullock raised $112,650 and Incumbent Mallory McMorrow raised $557,223.

Mallory McMorrow advanced to the general election with 68 percent of the vote and Marshall Bullock received 32 percent of the vote.

#2 District 3 – $392,930

Incumbent Stephanie Chang raised $392,930, Alberta Tinsley-Talabi raised $0, John Ulaj raised $0, and Toinu Reeves raised $0.

Stephanie Chang advanced to the general election with 83 percent of the vote, Toinu Reeves received 17 percent of the vote, Alberta Tinsley-Talabi was disqualified, and John Ulaj withdrew.

#3 District 27 – $240,280

John Cherry raised $239,480, Monica Galloway raised $800, Bill Swanson raised $0, and David Davenport raised $0.

John Cherry advanced to the general election with 64 percent of the vote, Monica Galloway received 25 percent of the vote, Bill Swanson received 6 percent of the vote, and David Davenport received 5 percent of the vote.

#4 District 2 – $213,096

Incumbent Sylvia Santana raised $213,096, Adel Mozip raised $0, and Maurice Sanders raised $0.

Sylvia Santana advanced to the general election with 81 percent of the vote, Maurice Sanders received 19 percent of the vote, and Adel Mozip withdrew.

#5 District 5 – $165,978

Incumbent Dayna Polehanki raised $165,978 and Velma Overman raised $0.

Dayna Polehanki advanced to the general election with 75 percent of the vote and Velma Overman received 25 percent of the vote.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Michigan PACs submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Annual/January 1/31/2022

2022 April (PACs) 4/25/2022

2022 July (PACs) 7/25/2022

2022 Post-Primary 9/1/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/28/2023

2022 Post-General 12/8/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

These Minnesota Senate candidates raised the most money and lost their primary

General elections for all 67 seats in the Minnesota State Senate will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. State senatorial primary elections were held on Aug. 9, 2022. This article details the five candidates in each party who raised the most money and lost their primary election. In the 2022 election cycle, 17 of 61 Republican primaries and 12 of 64 Democratic primaries were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the primary winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for California State Assembly District 11 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for California State Assembly District 11 —incumbent Lori Wilson (D) and Jenny Callison (I)— completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office..
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Ballotpedia News

Gretchen Whitmer spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Michigan

Michigan Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $15.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gretchen Whitmer has spent more than any other Democrat. Whitmer is Governor of Michigan and is running for re-election in 2022. Whitmer raised $23.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Santana
Person
Jim Ananich
Ballotpedia News

Bill McSwain spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $30.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Bill McSwain has spent more than any other Republican. McSwain is running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. McSwain raised $16.5 million and spent $8.1 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Josh Shapiro spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $8.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Josh Shapiro has spent more than any other Democrat. Shapiro is Attorney General of Pennsylvania and is running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. Shapiro raised $20.5 million and spent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Senate#Democratic Candidates#Campaign Finance#Election State#The State Senate
Ballotpedia News

Election Legislation Weekly Digest: September 2, 2022

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:. Noteworthy bills: Here, we identify and report on the contents and legislative status of noteworthy bills. Recent activity: Here, we report on the number of bills acted on within the past week. The big...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Economy and Society, September 6, 2022: Indiana joins the list of ESG-boycotting states

Economy and Society is Ballotpedia’s weekly review of the developments in corporate activism; corporate political engagement; and the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) trends and events that characterize the growing intersection between business and politics. ESG Developments This Week. In the States. Indiana joins the list of ESG-boycotting...
INDIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 37

In this issue: Major endorsement splits in Massachusetts AG primary and a look at turnout in Ohio’s split primaries. Progressive endorsers split, candidate drops out of Massachusetts AG primary. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Boston’s former Acting Mayor Kim Janey endorsed labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 37

In this issue: Boston Globe backs Doughty in GOP gubernatorial primary and a look at turnout in Ohio’s split primaries. Globe backs Doughty in Massachusetts gubernatorial primary. The Boston Globe editorial board wrote that “reasonable conservatives need to mobilize for Chris Doughty” in the GOP gubernatorial primary and “reset...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Kim Schrier (D) and Matt Larkin (R) are running in the general election for Washington’s 8th Congressional District

Incumbent Kim Schrier (D) and Matt Larkin (R) are running in the general election for Washington’s 8th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Schrier, a pediatrician, was first elected in 2018, winning the open seat by a margin of five percentage points. Before that election, Republicans had represented the 8th District since 1983. Schrier was re-elected in 2020 in one of 37 U.S. House races decided by five percentage points or less.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ballotpedia News

Whitmer, Dixon, and five others running in Michigan’s gubernatorial contest

Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Tudor Dixon (R), and five other candidates are running in the general election on November 8, 2022, for governor of Michigan. Whitmer was first elected governor in 2018. She served as a member of the state House from 2001 to 2006 and the state Senate from 2006 to 2015. Whitmer has highlighted her experience as governor, saying she “has created jobs, led the way for business investment, moved dirt to fix the damn roads, and invested in education.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy