Results in the five most expensive Democratic Michigan House primaries

Democratic primary elections for all 110 districts in the Michigan House of Representatives took place on Aug. 2, 2022. Of the 110 districts up for election in 2022, 53 had a Democratic primary election with more than one candidate.

Across all contested Democratic primary elections, candidates raised $3.4 million. Incumbents raised an average of $60,047 per candidate and challengers raised an average of $17,454 per candidate.

Five primary elections with the most fundraising

The table below details the five Democratic primary elections with the most fundraising in the House of Representatives. Winning candidates’ names are in bold.

District Money Raised Officeholder Candidates

District 103 $243,409 Daire Rendon (R) Betsy Coffia and Michael Brodsky

District 20 $223,546 Matt Koleszar (D) Noah Arbit, Ken Ferguson, and James Sklar

District 48 $192,713 David Martin (R) Jennifer Conlin and Martin L. Cousineau

District 81 $159,308 Gary Eisen (R) Rachel Hood and Emily Lombard

District 38 $150,827 Kelly Breen (D) Joey Andrews and Annie Brown

The officeholders above are listed for the current districts they hold. However, this is a redistricting year, so candidates have been identified below as incumbents even if they are running in a different district than they currently hold.

#1 District 103 – $243,409

Betsy Coffia raised $186,113 and Michael Brodsky raised $57,296.

Betsy Coffia advanced to the general election with 85 percent of the vote and Michael Brodsky received 15 percent of the vote.

#2 District 20 – $223,546

Noah Arbit raised $185,122, Ken Ferguson raised $30,160, and James Sklar raised $8,264.

Noah Arbit advanced to the general election with 47 percent of the vote, Ken Ferguson received 31 percent of the vote, and James Sklar received 22 percent of the vote.

#3 District 48 – $192,713

Jennifer Conlin raised $188,178 and Martin L. Cousineau raised $4,535.

Jennifer Conlin advanced to the general election and Martin L. Cousineau withdrew.

#4 District 81 – $159,308

Incumbent Rachel Hood raised $159,308 and Emily Lombard raised $0.

Rachel Hood advanced to the general election and Emily Lombard withdrew.

#5 District 38 – $150,827

Joey Andrews raised $98,320 and Annie Brown raised $52,507.

Joey Andrews advanced to the general election with 54 percent of the vote and Annie Brown received 46 percent of the vote.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Michigan PACs submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Annual/January 1/31/2022

2022 April (PACs) 4/25/2022

2022 July (PACs) 7/25/2022

2022 Post-Primary 9/1/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/28/2023

2022 Post-General 12/8/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.