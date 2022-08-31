Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
trumbulltimes.com
St. Vincent De Paul Middletown bids farewell to longtime food pantry program manager
MIDDLETOWN — St. Vincent De Paul Middletown staff, volunteers and members of the community bid farewell last week to longtime Amazing Grace Food Pantry program manager Kathleen Kelly, who was described as a person of “deep faith” and “great integrity.”. Common Councilman Anthony Mangiafico stopped by...
trumbulltimes.com
Fay Vincent (opinion): Factory towns of CT spark hope for brighter future
As you head out off New Haven, driving north on what used to be known as the Old College Highway, the street is now called Whitney Avenue; it will bring you to Lake Whitney, about a half-mile outside the city limits. There on the right is a set of very old buildings that we as kids were told was the “Eli Whitney Gun Factory.” In that small cluster of one-story sheds is where Eli Whitney invented the modern manufacturing technique in which he made the parts of his guns interchangeable and standard so they could be made with parts that were mass-produced and then easily assembled.
trumbulltimes.com
‘Everything got set back’: Drought hurts New Haven-area farmers while experts warn of future extremes
NEW HAVEN — Keith Vignola, owner of Vignola’s Farm in Hamden, said he’s losing more than $200 a day because he simply doesn’t have enough crops to sell each day due to lack of rain. “We lost a couple thousands of dollars between the plants and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center
EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk unveils Yankee Doodle Garage color survey
NORWALK — The Yankee Doodle Garage on 3 Burnell Blvd. is a cold, gray structure. But not for long. The city has unveiled an online survey where residents are invited to pick one of five choices for a new color scheme to the garage. According to Director Transportation, Mobility and Parking, Jim Travers, the survey has already received a lot of attention from residents which city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said is a result of public interest in redeveloping the surrounding area.
trumbulltimes.com
Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
trumbulltimes.com
State police: Teen seriously injured in crash on Route 72 in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN — A Toyota Camry carrying a 19-year-old man and four teenagers went out of control, crossed the highway and caromed off roadway structures on both sides of Route 72 early Saturday, seriously injuring one of the passengers, state police say. According to police, the accident occurred on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
trumbulltimes.com
DEEP: Millers Pond State Park reaches parking capacity
HADDAM — A state park has closed to new visitors for the day Sunday afternoon after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was shuttered to new visitors soon before 2 p.m., officials said on Twitter.
trumbulltimes.com
North Branford police: Suspect held Cumberland Farms clerk at knifepoint in attempted robbery
NORTH BRANFORD — Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a convenience store at knifepoint. Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Foxon Road around 6:25 p.m. Monday for the incident. When officers got to the scene, the suspect had already fled in a dark colored sedan, the North Branford Police Department said in a news release Monday night.
trumbulltimes.com
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in Redding
REDDING — Emergency crews responded Sunday to Black Rock Turnpike for a motor vehicle crash, officials said. The collision took place sometime before 2:45 p.m. near the Easton town line, according to the Redding Volunteer Fire & EMS Company. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in...
trumbulltimes.com
Two-car crash in Colebrook causes injuries, state police say
COLEBROOK — State police say they’re investigating a two-car crash on Colebrook River Road that caused injuries and resulted in a passenger being transported by LifeStar. State police said they responded to the area of 300 Colebrook River Road around 4:22 p.m. for a report of a two-car crash. Fire and emergency crews also responded to the incident, which occurred in front of Colebrook’s Forge Fire House.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull Restaurant Week is coming up. Here’s who’s participating so far
TRUMBULL — Nearly a dozen restaurants have already signed up to participate in this year’s restaurant week, and a few more are on the cusp of confirming participation in the event, which takes place Oct. 7 to 14. Eleven restaurants are confirmed said Economic and Community Development Director...
Comments / 0