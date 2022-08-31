ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?

“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Fay Vincent (opinion): Factory towns of CT spark hope for brighter future

As you head out off New Haven, driving north on what used to be known as the Old College Highway, the street is now called Whitney Avenue; it will bring you to Lake Whitney, about a half-mile outside the city limits. There on the right is a set of very old buildings that we as kids were told was the “Eli Whitney Gun Factory.” In that small cluster of one-story sheds is where Eli Whitney invented the modern manufacturing technique in which he made the parts of his guns interchangeable and standard so they could be made with parts that were mass-produced and then easily assembled.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center

EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Norwalk unveils Yankee Doodle Garage color survey

NORWALK — The Yankee Doodle Garage on 3 Burnell Blvd. is a cold, gray structure. But not for long. The city has unveiled an online survey where residents are invited to pick one of five choices for a new color scheme to the garage. According to Director Transportation, Mobility and Parking, Jim Travers, the survey has already received a lot of attention from residents which city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said is a result of public interest in redeveloping the surrounding area.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

State police: Teen seriously injured in crash on Route 72 in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — A Toyota Camry carrying a 19-year-old man and four teenagers went out of control, crossed the highway and caromed off roadway structures on both sides of Route 72 early Saturday, seriously injuring one of the passengers, state police say. According to police, the accident occurred on...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

DEEP: Millers Pond State Park reaches parking capacity

HADDAM — A state park has closed to new visitors for the day Sunday afternoon after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was shuttered to new visitors soon before 2 p.m., officials said on Twitter.
HADDAM, CT
trumbulltimes.com

North Branford police: Suspect held Cumberland Farms clerk at knifepoint in attempted robbery

NORTH BRANFORD — Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a convenience store at knifepoint. Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Foxon Road around 6:25 p.m. Monday for the incident. When officers got to the scene, the suspect had already fled in a dark colored sedan, the North Branford Police Department said in a news release Monday night.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in Redding

REDDING — Emergency crews responded Sunday to Black Rock Turnpike for a motor vehicle crash, officials said. The collision took place sometime before 2:45 p.m. near the Easton town line, according to the Redding Volunteer Fire & EMS Company. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in...
REDDING, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two-car crash in Colebrook causes injuries, state police say

COLEBROOK — State police say they’re investigating a two-car crash on Colebrook River Road that caused injuries and resulted in a passenger being transported by LifeStar. State police said they responded to the area of 300 Colebrook River Road around 4:22 p.m. for a report of a two-car crash. Fire and emergency crews also responded to the incident, which occurred in front of Colebrook’s Forge Fire House.
COLEBROOK, CT
