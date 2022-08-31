Read full article on original website
Scott A. Young, 63
NORTHFIELD — Scott A. Young, 63, of Shaker Road, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Scott was born on August 25, 1959, to two loving parents, Eleanor (Lunny) Young and Harry Young, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He was the fourth of seven children.
Gov. Chris Sununu visits the 405
Gov. Chris Sununu paid a visit Friday afternoon to 405 Pub & Grill as part of a trip to Laconia. Sununu emphasized speaking with business owners and operators to hear and address their concerns regarding supply chain issues, workforce quotas and the economy. "I'm in Laconia visiting a whole bunch...
‘Biker candidate’ seeks to oust Sununu in primary
CONWAY, N.H. — Jay Lewis believes his and his fellow Granite Staters’ rights are being infringed upon. It’s the chief reason he’s running for governor. “The only way to fix things is to become boss,” he said during an editorial board at the Conway Sun on Aug. 19.
NECN
House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers
The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
Residents purchase Plymouth manufactured-home park
PLYMOUTH — The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community. Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes.
Owner of frozen yogurt shops in Mass., NH accused of hiding recording device in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — The owner of frozen yogurt shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire was arrested Wednesday after police say he hid a recording device in the bathroom of at least one of his stores. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, is facing charges including three counts of...
Ashland's 15th annual Town Wide Yard Sale
ASHLAND — Ashland's 15th Town Wide Yard Sale will be held, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Individual vendors may have different hours.) Numerous vendors are expected to hold yard sales at different private sites around the town. There will also be a group site, with spaces (but not tables) for rent in Memorial Park, in the center of downtown, at the intersection of Routes 3, 25 and 132. At least two non-profit organizations will participate.
Lakes Region real estate momentum keeps on
The Spring/Summer months have been very productive in the Lakes Region for real estate sales. We started the early spring season with record low inventory levels in all categories. He recalls that back in March of 2022, in 25 towns throughout the Lakes Region, there were only 115 homes on the market. Laconia had 8 single-family homes, Meredith had 9, Wolfeboro had 5, and Moultonborough only had 5 single-family homes for sale. Back then, I was optimistic that more product would flow into the market over the summer months, and it did.
Hassan visits downtown Laconia to talk small business
Sen. Maggie Hassan took a tour of several downtown Laconia businesses Wednesday afternoon. "One of the things I focus on is how do you build an economy that works for everyone," Hassan said of her tour. "Small businesses, everyday workers. So having a chance to be on the ground with everyday businesses and check in with them."
Man fatally stabbed along New England recreational trail, suspect in custody
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 75-year-old man walking along a recreational trail in the city of Manchester, New Hampshire was fatally stabbed Friday morning, the state attorney general's office said. Police received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. for an adult male suffering from stab wounds in the area...
Brookline, N.H. house decimated after fire, explosion
A Brookline, New Hampshire house was gutted; reduced to charred rubble Wednesday after a fire in the residence caused an explosion. The fire originally began as a third-alarm blaze before the explosion occurred. The Pepperrell Fire Department sent firefighters to the scene, classifying it as a “house explosion.”. Crews...
Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers
What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
Ashland Reenactors will perform historic cemetery walk
ASHLAND — The Ashland Historical Society and the Ashland Reenactors will give a repeat performance of an historic cemetery walk in Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland's main cemetery, at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The original performance, with the Reenactors speaking in the characters of past Ashland residents, was well received in June.
Concord police arrest Manchester man accused of attempted murder
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police said they made an arrest for attempted murder Thursday. Police said James Daniels, 34, of Manchester, allegedly shot a man near Eagle Square Saturday morning. The victim was rushed to the hospital and survived. Police said Daniels was tracked down and arrested Thursday. He...
Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Roxy
WESTFORD — Roxy, a a one and half year old female black mouth cur is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Roxy was recently surrendered to the Lowell Humane Society. “She’s very friendly, loves to walk. She’s good on a leash and will walk as long as you care to walk with her,” Lowell Humane Society volunteer Roger Logeman told WestfordCAT.
