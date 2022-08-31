Results in the five most expensive Republican Michigan Senate primaries

Republican primary elections for all 38 districts in the Michigan State Senate took place on Aug. 2, 2022. Of the 38 districts up for election in 2022, 25 had a Republican primary election with more than one candidate.

Across all contested Republican primary elections, candidates raised $6.2 million. Incumbents raised an average of $287,584 per candidate and challengers raised an average of $62,040 per candidate.

Five primary elections with the most fundraising

The table below details the five Republican primary elections with the most fundraising in the State Senate. Winning candidates’ names are in bold.

District Money Raised Officeholder Candidates

District 20 $969,927 Sean McCann (D) Aric Nesbitt, Austin Kreutz, and Kaleb Hudson

District 35 $521,894 Curt VanderWall (R) Annette Glenn, Tim Kelly, Chris Velasquez, and Martin Blank

District 17 $520,364 Dale Zorn (R) Jonathan Lindsey, Kim LaSata, and Bronna Kahle

District 18 $448,574 Jeff Irwin (D) Thomas Albert and Ryan Mancinelli

District 37 $431,104 Wayne Schmidt (R) John Damoose, Triston Cole, William Hindle, and Richard Gillespie

The officeholders above are listed for the current districts they hold. However, this is a redistricting year, so candidates have been identified below as incumbents even if they are running in a different district than they currently hold.

#1 District 20 – $969,927

Incumbent Aric Nesbitt raised $953,124, Austin Kreutz raised $16,375, and Kaleb Hudson raised $428.

Aric Nesbitt advanced to the general election with 67 percent of the vote, Austin Kreutz received 21 percent of the vote, and Kaleb Hudson received 11 percent of the vote.

#2 District 35 – $521,894

Annette Glenn raised $301,055, Chris Velasquez raised $160,331, Tim Kelly raised $60,409, and Martin Blank raised $100.

Annette Glenn advanced to the general election with 41 percent of the vote, Tim Kelly received 22 percent of the vote, Chris Velasquez received 19 percent of the vote, and Martin Blank received 18 percent of the vote.

#3 District 17 – $520,364

Incumbent Kim LaSata raised $198,412, Jonathan Lindsey raised $185,743, and Bronna Kahle raised $136,210.

Jonathan Lindsey advanced to the general election with 61 percent of the vote, Kim LaSata received 39 percent of the vote, and Bronna Kahle withdrew.

#4 District 18 – $448,574

Thomas Albert raised $448,574 and Ryan Mancinelli raised $0.

Thomas Albert advanced to the general election with 70 percent of the vote and Ryan Mancinelli received 30 percent of the vote.

#5 District 37 – $431,104

John Damoose raised $276,362, Triston Cole raised $131,652, William Hindle raised $23,090, and Richard Gillespie raised $0.

John Damoose advanced to the general election with 49 percent of the vote, Triston Cole received 37 percent of the vote, William Hindle received 14 percent of the vote, and Richard Gillespie withdrew.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Michigan PACs submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Annual/January 1/31/2022

2022 April (PACs) 4/25/2022

2022 July (PACs) 7/25/2022

2022 Post-Primary 9/1/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/28/2023

2022 Post-General 12/8/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.