El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

Best Mini-Road Trips To Take During Labor Day Weekend According El Pasoans

The Labor Day weekend is upon us and for most people this means a three, or even a four-day weekend!. With this extra time off, most people will be planning to relax with family or friends. There are plenty of events going on in and around El Paso that locals can enjoy, but if you’re like me and you want to spend the extra days off out of El Paso then let’s talk mini-road trips!
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather for Labor Day weekend

El Paso is expecting pleasant weather for this Labor Day weekend. There is a chance for a possible storm Saturday through Monday, but the possibilities are very limited. Temperatures are expected to stay below average and in the upper 80s. Tropical moisture is expected to impact El Paso later next...
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
lascruces.com

Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas

Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
KVIA ABC-7

Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy

EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
95.5 KLAQ

Before A 2 Week Break, Rock Out Some Great Locals On KLAQ

Sunday afternoons, from 5-7pm, that's your chance to rock out with 2 hours of the latest national releases & we shine the spotlight of great local & regional rock from El Paso, Texas & around the Borderland. We call this... Q-Connected. Since the Cowboys season gets started next Sunday, on...
95.5 KLAQ

Enjoy One Last Weekend Of El Paso Water Parks & Wet N Wild

The summer season is ending, so El Paso's Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld will close right after Labor Day (September 5, 2022). However, the fun is coming to a close since the summer season ends on September 22, but before then, you can still enjoy some family fun at any of El Paso's four Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld.
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Conditions clearing for Labor Day weekend

El Paso is expected to see rain chances decreasing just in time for our Labor Day weekend. However, we still expect a slight chance for an isolated storm Friday through Monday. The good news is that these storms are not expected to be widespread. Temperatures are also expected to stay...
95.5 KLAQ

Hot Glue and Beer Might Make the Perfect Birthday Cake

Sometimes people don't want to eat their carbs. They want to drink them. If this is you or know a person who loves themselves an alcoholic beverage over cake, I have the perfect gift idea for you. What are Beer Cakes?. I know people sometimes make desserts with beer, but...
95.5 KLAQ

What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend

From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

