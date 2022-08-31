Read full article on original website
915 Day is right around the corner and so is the 10-year anniversary of everyone’s favorite local souvenir store, Chuco Relic. To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Chuco Relic will be celebrating OTHER businesses with a weeks long Chuco Fiesta. “We’re going to be celebrating our Chuco Fiesta which is...
The Labor Day weekend is upon us and for most people this means a three, or even a four-day weekend!. With this extra time off, most people will be planning to relax with family or friends. There are plenty of events going on in and around El Paso that locals can enjoy, but if you’re like me and you want to spend the extra days off out of El Paso then let’s talk mini-road trips!
The El Paso Zoo is having a bash this month that is 70 years in the making. Savannah, the El Paso Zoo's largest resident and one of the oldest elephants on the planet, is turning the big 7-0. They grow up so fast. Savannah was born in the wild and...
El Paso is expecting pleasant weather for this Labor Day weekend. There is a chance for a possible storm Saturday through Monday, but the possibilities are very limited. Temperatures are expected to stay below average and in the upper 80s. Tropical moisture is expected to impact El Paso later next...
It’s cumbia-reggae-rock time with The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso. El Paso favorites Radio La Chusma will be the shopping center’s featured musical performance for the upcoming. Area shoppers are invited to enhance their Live Music, Sip and Shop experience with a variety of food and beverage choices...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
EL PASO, Texas -- Rescue crews are trying to help a person with an injured leg on the western side of the Franklin Mountains. The call came out at 2:20 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
It's not every day a local news anchor makes the national news, and generally when they do, it's followed by a laugh track during the late show line-up. But former KVIA Anchor and Las Cruces native, Kate Bieri, surpassed millions of views on Twitter and Instagram after finding herself in a sticky, thick, and unusual situation.
As a gamer, arcades are some of my favorite places to go to. Not many arcades are left but in El Paso, we do have a couple in town: Funkmeyer's Rec Room, Dave & Busters, Glitch Gaming Center, Adventure Zone, & Bob-O's come to mind. But of course I can't forget about Rubik's.
Sunday afternoons, from 5-7pm, that's your chance to rock out with 2 hours of the latest national releases & we shine the spotlight of great local & regional rock from El Paso, Texas & around the Borderland. We call this... Q-Connected. Since the Cowboys season gets started next Sunday, on...
The summer season is ending, so El Paso's Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld will close right after Labor Day (September 5, 2022). However, the fun is coming to a close since the summer season ends on September 22, but before then, you can still enjoy some family fun at any of El Paso's four Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld.
El Paso is expected to see rain chances decreasing just in time for our Labor Day weekend. However, we still expect a slight chance for an isolated storm Friday through Monday. The good news is that these storms are not expected to be widespread. Temperatures are also expected to stay...
If you're into the paranormal and investigating places alleged to be haunted, you couldn’t live in a more perfect place. El Paso’s haunted history rivals that of any other city or town in America. Labor Day weekend you can take part in a paranormal investigation inside one of...
An El Paso freelance photographer captured a most majestic shot of the moon and a star. But not just any star; El Paso’s Star on the Mountain. The iconic landmark that sits at a 30-degree angle on the Franklin Mountains about 200 feet above Scenic Drive is regularly shot by locals and visitors alike.
Sometimes people don't want to eat their carbs. They want to drink them. If this is you or know a person who loves themselves an alcoholic beverage over cake, I have the perfect gift idea for you. What are Beer Cakes?. I know people sometimes make desserts with beer, but...
I bet I can pick the top 3 places you get your news or entertainment: Instagram, YouTube & TikTok. Nowadays TikTok has become the primary site for uploading short/funny videos. Some of us here at the Q have TikTok accounts, Joanna Barba is the most vocal & she's constantly posting.
From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
