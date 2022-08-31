CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (WINA) – Journalists who helped The Hook win 150-plus awards have launched a petition to return the former newspaper’s website/archive to the internet. The publishers of C-Ville Weekly, who also published The Hook before it was shut down in 2013, transferred ownership of its website/archive to an anonymous buyer last year. Earlier this year, the buyer removed the website/archive from the internet. The publishers of C-Ville Weekly’s have so far refused to explain why they made the decision to sell.

