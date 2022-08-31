ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WCAX

Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend

The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently

RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
RUTLAND, VT
wvax.com

Petition launched to bring The Hook archives back online

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (WINA) – Journalists who helped The Hook win 150-plus awards have launched a petition to return the former newspaper’s website/archive to the internet. The publishers of C-Ville Weekly, who also published The Hook before it was shut down in 2013, transferred ownership of its website/archive to an anonymous buyer last year. Earlier this year, the buyer removed the website/archive from the internet. The publishers of C-Ville Weekly’s have so far refused to explain why they made the decision to sell.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WCAX

Super Senior: Mary Fay

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
ESSEX, VT
Addison Independent

Stone leads local Devil’s Bowl victors

Middlebury’s Todd Stone won the main event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, when also Salisbury’s Gary English, Orwell’s Ed Bell and Cornwall’s Brian Blake broke through for their first victories on the dirt oval. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
NECN

Child Hit by School Bus in Vermont

A child was hit by a school bus after being dropped off on Friday afternoon in Hartford, Vermont, according to police. Hartford police said they responded along with the Hartford Fire Department around 3:47 p.m. Friday for an incident involving a Hartford school bus and a child on Woodstock Road.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Annual Barre craft show calling it quits

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
BARRE, VT
boatlyfe.com

ACBS 20th International Boat Show

Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
Addison Independent

Esther Charlestin leaves Middlebury selectboard

Middlebury selectboard member Esther Charlestin is stepping down from her position due to her impending move to a different Addison County community. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier officials say the invasive emerald ash borer has arrived in the Capitol City. The beetles burrow into and eventually kill ash trees. Local officials say they recently identified it and are now urging people to become familiar with the symptoms and signs. Bark on ash trees may be ripped away or there may be markings or exit holes. If it’s in the early stages, trees can also be injected with pesticides.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Burlington rental weatherization mandate enters 2nd phase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington renters will be in more energy-efficient homes this winter as landlords comply with the city’s new weatherization policies. This year, 30 landlords of the most inefficient buildings were compelled to schedule an energy audit to see what work needs to be done to give their renters a better living experience and meet the city’s climate goals. Now, landlords at 130 more properties are being notified that it’s their turn to get to work.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall

SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
SHELDON, VT

