With little more than two months until our general election, what are Missouri Democratic Party officers doing? Are officials such as Michael Butler, Genevieve Williams, Randy Dunn, Matthew Patterson and Akeam Ashford encouraging voters to vote? Is there coordination with churches and other organizations to make sure voters who need physical help can get to the polls? Do voters fully understand the voter ID requirements? Are young voters being targeted to register?

