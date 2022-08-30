ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said at a press conference that Cory Wayne Patterson didn’t...
TUPELO, MS
Micron announces huge expansion at its Boise campus. Here’s what we know

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates. To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here. One of Boise’s signature businesses announced a major expansion of its headquarters campus on Thursday. Micron Technology Inc. plans to invest $15 billion through 2030 to build a...
BOISE, ID
With Democrats like these, why is anyone surprised Missouri is so deep red?

With little more than two months until our general election, what are Missouri Democratic Party officers doing? Are officials such as Michael Butler, Genevieve Williams, Randy Dunn, Matthew Patterson and Akeam Ashford encouraging voters to vote? Is there coordination with churches and other organizations to make sure voters who need physical help can get to the polls? Do voters fully understand the voter ID requirements? Are young voters being targeted to register?
MISSOURI STATE

