Serena Williams set to take on No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit

By Otis Livingston
 4 days ago

Fans excited for Serena Williams' 2nd-round US Open match

NEW YORK -- How in the world is the USTA going to top the pomp and circumstance surrounding Monday night? It was a who's who that showed up at the US Open to pay tribute to the living legend.

It was a truly spectacular New York sports night. A record crowd of nearly 23,000 inside Arthur Ashe Stadium were all rooting for Serena Williams , 23-time Grand Slam champion. And she didn't disappoint, overcoming a sluggish start to defeat Danka Kovinić 6-3, 6-3 .

But as CBS2's Otis Livingston reported, Williams can certainly top it with a second-round victory against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night.

Win or lose, Williams is still not ready to use the word "retirement."

"I prefer the word 'evolution' because I feel like I'm at a stage of my life where I'm not necessarily retiring. I'm just evolving from tennis," Williams said. "It's important because there's so many other things that I want to do."

With that being said, she still isn't ready to officially declare this her swan song.

"Yeah, I've been pretty vague about it, right?," Williams said with a smile. "I'm going to stay vague because you never know."

But even if she loses Wednesday night, that will not be the end of her run here at the Open. Serena and older sister Venus Williams will play doubles together Thursday for the first time since 2018.

They are the most dominant sibling pairing in women's tennis history and their bond as sisters is as strong as ever.

"She's doing it the way she wants to and that's what matters most, to do things on her own terms," Venus Williams said.

"I feel like it has been very important for her to be a part of this. She's my rock. I'm super excited to play with her and just do that again. It has been a long time," Serena Williams added.

Venus said she plans to leave it all out there on the court.

"More than anything, I just want to hold up my side of the court and be a good sister," Venus Williams said.

